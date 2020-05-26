Midland States Bank announced $20,000 of COVID-19 relief grant funds to be provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.
The funds will be distributed by Midland to organizations in its communities, including Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Blessings in a Backpack and CEFS Meals on Wheels.
These grants are in addition to $250,000 of other grants made by the Midland States Bank Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to various other community organizations across its Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri, markets.
For more information about the FHLB of Chicago’s COVID-19 Relief Program, visit www.fhlbc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.