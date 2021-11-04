Mid-Illinois Quick Care is now Quick Care – Powered by HSHS Medical Group. Quick Care, located at 601 W. Washington St., Suite 1, Newton, will continue to provide walk-in urgent care for patients who are 3 months and older.
“The name of the clinic has changed,” said Melinda Clark, HSHS Medical Group chief executive officer. “However, the high-quality care the Newton community has come to expect will stay the same.”
Quick Care’s new hours are Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The office is closed on holidays. For more information on Quick Care, call 618-783-0954.
