Mid-America Preparatory School announced its third quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Logan Cook, Lilly Fender, Keaton Harris, Gracie Houser, Piper Lowry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Luke Ritchie, Nathanael Ritchie, Ella Short

Honors — Daisy Allen, Parker Carruthers, Annabelle Click, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Lenna Fender

Honorable Mention — Kolton Harris, Lindsey Pope

Junior High

High Honors — Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Charley Philpot, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny, Katy Viverito

Honorable Mention — Hudson Short

Fifth and Sixth Grades

High Honors — Kendall Bruns, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Chloe Liu, Grayce Miller, Jaxxon Phillips, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Vann Dowdy, Colten Fry, Julian Ixtepan, Summer Sampson

