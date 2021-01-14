Mid-America Preparatory School, Herrick, announced its second quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Tori Fry, Tucker Short
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Ella Short, Lilly Fender, Isaac Wafford, Krista Clark, Matthew Deal, Tanner Fry, Jack Miller, Amy Prosser, Judge Miller
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Lola Allen, Logan Cook, Kolton Harris
Honors — Emma Beck, Patrick Click Gracie Houser
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Annabelle Click, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Max Wehrle
Honors — Daisy Allen, Lenna Fender
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Emma Handy, Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Dively, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Henry Jones, Brooklyn Karnes, Hudson Short, Easton Wehrle
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Camo Cooper, Vann Dowdy, Eva Flores, Colton Fry, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragon Wallace
Honors — Carson Phillips
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.