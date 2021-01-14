Mid-America Preparatory School, Herrick, announced its second quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Tori Fry, Tucker Short

Honors — Parker Carruthers, Ella Short, Lilly Fender, Isaac Wafford, Krista Clark, Matthew Deal, Tanner Fry, Jack Miller, Amy Prosser, Judge Miller

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Lola Allen, Logan Cook, Kolton Harris

Honors — Emma Beck, Patrick Click Gracie Houser

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Annabelle Click, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Max Wehrle

Honors — Daisy Allen, Lenna Fender

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Emma Handy, Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Dively, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny

Fifth Grade

High Honors — Henry Jones, Brooklyn Karnes, Hudson Short, Easton Wehrle

Fourth Grade

High Honors — Camo Cooper, Vann Dowdy, Eva Flores, Colton Fry, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragon Wallace

Honors — Carson Phillips

