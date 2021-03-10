Mid-America Preparatory School, Herrick, announced its third quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Tori Fry, Amy Prosser, Judge Miller, Tucker Short
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Ella Short, Martin Cook, Lilly Fender, Matthew Deal, Tanny Fry
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Lola Allen, Logan Cook, Gracie Houser
Honors — Emma Beck, Patrick Click, Kolton Harris
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Daisy Allen, Annabelle Click, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie
Honors — Lenna Fender, Keaton Harris, Max Wehrle
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Emma Handy, Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Bradyn McClintock, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Henry Jones, Brooklyn Karnes, Easton Wehrle
Honors — Hudson Short
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Camo Cooper, Vann Dowdy, Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Colten Fry, Landon Kious, Carson Phillips
