Mid-America Preparatory School announced its second quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Annabelle Click, Logan Cook, Lilly Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Luke Ritchie, Nathanael Ritchie

Honors — Daisy Allen, Parker Carruthers, Patrick Click, Lenna Fender, Gracie Houser, Lindsey Pope, Ella Short

Honorable Mention — Kolton Harris

Junior High

High Honors — Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Emma Handy, Charley Philpot, Julia Roman, Hudson Short, Luke Tenpenny, Katy Viverito

Honorable Mention — Easton Wehrle

Fifth and Sixth Grade

High Honors — Kandis Karnes, Heather Ruot, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Vann Dowdy, Tenley Karnes, Chloe Liu, Grayce Miller, Jaxxon Phillips, Summer Sampson, Micah Tenpenny

