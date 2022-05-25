Mid-America Preparatory School announced its fourth quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tanner Fry, Tori Fry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Gracie Houser, Amy Prosser, Isaac Wafford
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Daisy Allen, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie
Honors — Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Lila Wallace, Max Wehrle
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Henry Jones
Honors — Riley Potter, Hudson Short, Katy Viverito, Easton Wehrle
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Heather Ruot, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Camo Cooper, Vann Dowdy, Colten Fry, Grayce Miller, Micah Tenpenny
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips
Honors — Chloe Liu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.