Mid-America Preparatory School announced its third quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie

Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Kolton Harris, Gracie Houser, Amy Prosser

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Daisy Allen, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Lila Wallace

Honors — Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Max Wehrle

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Emma Handy, Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Janeya Lawrence, Julia Roman

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Henry Jones

Honors — Riley Potter, Hudson Short, Katy Viverito, Easton Wehrle

Fifth Grade

High Honors — Vann Dowdy, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Camo Cooper, Eve Flores, Colton Fry, Micah Tenpenny

Fourth Grade

High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips

Honors — Chloe Liu

