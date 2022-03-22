Mid-America Preparatory School announced its third quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Kolton Harris, Gracie Houser, Amy Prosser
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Daisy Allen, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Lila Wallace
Honors — Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Max Wehrle
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Emma Handy, Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Janeya Lawrence, Julia Roman
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Henry Jones
Honors — Riley Potter, Hudson Short, Katy Viverito, Easton Wehrle
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Vann Dowdy, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Camo Cooper, Eve Flores, Colton Fry, Micah Tenpenny
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips
Honors — Chloe Liu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.