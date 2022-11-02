Mid-America Preparatory School announced its first quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Annabelle Click, Logan Cook, Lilly Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Luke Ritchie, Nathanael Ritchie
Honors — Daisy Allen, Parker Carruthers, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Lenna Fender, Gracie Houser, Lindsey Pope, Ella Short
Honorable Mention — Kolton Harris
Junior High
High Honors — Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Emma Handy, Charley Philpot, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny, Katy Viverito
Honorable Mention — Hudson Short, Easton Wehrle
Fifth and Sixth Grade
High Honors — Kendall Bruns, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Vann Dowdy, Chloe Liu, Grayce Miller
Honorable Mention — Colten Fry, Summer Sampson
