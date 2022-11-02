Mid-America Preparatory School announced its first quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Annabelle Click, Logan Cook, Lilly Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Luke Ritchie, Nathanael Ritchie

Honors — Daisy Allen, Parker Carruthers, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Lenna Fender, Gracie Houser, Lindsey Pope, Ella Short

Honorable Mention — Kolton Harris

Junior High

High Honors — Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Emma Handy, Charley Philpot, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny, Katy Viverito

Honorable Mention — Hudson Short, Easton Wehrle

Fifth and Sixth Grade

High Honors — Kendall Bruns, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Vann Dowdy, Chloe Liu, Grayce Miller

Honorable Mention — Colten Fry, Summer Sampson

