Mid-America Preparatory School announced its first-quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie

Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Gracie Houser

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Daisy Allen, Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie

Honors — Lila Wallace, Max Wehrle

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Emma Handy, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Isabella Fones, Henry Jones, Katy Viverito, Easton Wehrle

Honors — Riley Potter, Hudson Short

Fifth Grade

High Honors — Camo Cooper, Van Dowdy, Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Colten Fry, Grayce Miller

Fourth Grade

High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Chloe Liu, Jaxxon Phillips

