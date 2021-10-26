Mid-America Preparatory School announced its first-quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Gracie Houser
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Daisy Allen, Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie
Honors — Lila Wallace, Max Wehrle
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Emma Handy, Julia Roman, Luke Tenpenny
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Isabella Fones, Henry Jones, Katy Viverito, Easton Wehrle
Honors — Riley Potter, Hudson Short
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Camo Cooper, Van Dowdy, Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Colten Fry, Grayce Miller
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Chloe Liu, Jaxxon Phillips
