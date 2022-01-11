Mid-America Preparatory School announced its second quarter honor roll.
High School
High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Gracie Houser, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie
Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Amy Prosser, Ella Short
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Daisy Allen, Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Lila Wallace
Honors — Max Wehrle
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Emma Handy, Julia Roman, Mason Suey
Honors — Dalton Diveley, Luke Tenpenny
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Isabella Fontes, Henry Jones, Riley Potter, Easton Wehrle
Honors — Hudson Short, Kathy Viverito
Fifth Grade
High Honors — Vann Dowdy, Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace
Honors — Camo Cooper, Colten Fry
Fourth Grade
High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips
Honors — Chloe Liu
