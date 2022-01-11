Mid-America Preparatory School announced its second quarter honor roll.

High School

High Honors — Lola Allen, Lucy Allen, Breanna Brown, Emma Cook, Logan Cook, Tori Fry, Gracie Houser, Jack Lowry, Matthew Phillips, Nathanael Ritchie

Honors — Parker Carruthers, Krista Clark, Patrick Click, Martin Cook, Matthew Deal, Lilly Fender, Tanny Fry, Amy Prosser, Ella Short

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Daisy Allen, Annabelle Click, Lenna Fender, Keaton Harris, Piper Lowry, Luke Ritchie, Lila Wallace

Honors — Max Wehrle

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Emma Handy, Julia Roman, Mason Suey

Honors — Dalton Diveley, Luke Tenpenny

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Isabella Fontes, Henry Jones, Riley Potter, Easton Wehrle

Honors — Hudson Short, Kathy Viverito

Fifth Grade

High Honors — Vann Dowdy, Eve Flores, Hadlee Garman, Grayce Miller, Heather Ruot, Micah Tenpenny, Dragan Wallace

Honors — Camo Cooper, Colten Fry

Fourth Grade

High Honors — Greenlee Bruns, Kendall Bruns, Evelyn Daniel, Kandis Karnes, Tenley Karnes, Jaxxon Phillips

Honors — Chloe Liu

