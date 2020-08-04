Effingham CEO announced that Michelle Niebrugge has been hired as the new facilitator for the 2020-21 school year. Niebrugge will join Molly Bushue and the 34 CEO students this fall.
Niebrugge is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s in elementary education with a middle school endorsement in math and science. She started her educational career in the Effingham area before she moved to Chicago. The city has given her the opportunity to experience the world through a different lens. Niebrugge is excited to bring her diverse experience back home to the Effiingham area to continue her career with Effingham’s CEO program.
Niebrugge believes in the power of a community and works hard to build up those around her. For a number of years, she has spent time on the tennis court giving lessons and leading camps. Through Community Support Systems, Niebrugge directs a summer day camp and a computer class for individuals with disabilities.
Instilling creativity and leadership in the youth of society has always been a passion for Niebrugge. She is thrilled to be part of a program that helps participants learn about their community on a deeper level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.