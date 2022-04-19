Michelle Kollmann announces candidacy for county clerk

Michelle Kollmann of Altamont announced she will seek the nomination of the Republican Party as a candidate for the office of Effingham County Clerk and Recorder.
Michelle, the daughter of Ken and Judy Brummer, grew up in the Bishop community of rural Dieterich, graduated from Teutopolis High School and now lives in rural Altamont with her husband, Alan, and their four children. The Kollmanns have a small livestock/grain farm in the Altamont community and Michelle is active in her church, St. Clare Catholic, also as a 4-H leader for Daisy Dolls and Guys, and the Altamont Sports Boosters.
Michelle began her employment with Effingham County in 1994 as a student in a Diversified Occupations class. She attained her associate degree from Lake Land College and continued working on a part-time basis. In May of 1997, Michelle was hired full time by then County Clerk Bob Behrman as a Deputy Clerk. Michelle currently serves as Chief Deputy Clerk and her main duty is as Payroll Clerk.
She is knowledgeable in all aspects of the County Clerk and Recorder’s office. She has assisted in many areas of the office such as elections, vital records, and interacting with the public.
With almost 25 years of full-time employment in the County Clerk and Recorder’s office, Michelle is taking the next step to become the next County Clerk. She believes her experience, knowledge and understanding will be beneficial to the residents of Effingham County.
“I enjoy coming to work every day and I am part of a dedicated staff at the County Clerk’s office.” Kollmann said. “If elected, I will continue to have open communication with public interaction and be financially responsible to serve the citizens of Effingham County. It will be my goal to continue to keep the daily operations of the County Clerk and Recorder’s office running smoothly and proficiently.”
If elected, Kollmann intends to continue the motto "You are always welcome in the County Clerks’ office."
