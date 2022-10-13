Mike Niebrugge joined First Mid Insurance Group as an insurance relationship manager serving Effingham and the surrounding communities, along with communities in Southern Illinois within the First Mid footprint.
Prior to joining First Mid Insurance Group, Niebrugge spent 16 years as an insurance agent with American Family Insurance. He will continue to focus on assisting clients with their individual insurance needs while providing customer service.
“We are thrilled to have Mike join us,” said Clay Dean, CEO at First Mid Insurance Group. “After many years of running his own business, it became clear that someone of his expertise and strong customer relationships would be well-served by partnering with our service and administration platform. It’s a real win-win for both of us. Mike is well-connected to his community and committed to customizing insurance solutions for individuals and businesses.”
Niebrugge earned an associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, then transferred to Eastern Illinois University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He is an avid supporter of community organizations and currently serves as a member of Effingham Country Club, Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony Church.
His office is in the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 902 N. Keller Dr. in Effingham.
