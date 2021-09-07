Michael Brummer/The Exchange receives Downtown Effingham Business Improvement Award

The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG) recognizes businesses in the central business district that contribute to the ongoing economic vitality of the area by improving their building and property.
Members of the group select recipients on a quarterly basis. Award criteria includes completion of restoration or renovation to an existing building (including building expansion); construction of a new building; opening of a new business; or improvement to the physical appearance of a building through landscaping and exterior décor.
Brummer opened The Exchange at 214 W. Jefferson Ave. in Effingham. The Exchange is a community workspace (coworking) that was designed for productivity. Brummer has turned an old historical building into a modern work/living space with a variety of amenities all while retaining the building’s character.
“The Exchange team is so grateful to be a part of the community that is developing in our vibrant downtown. We’ve enjoyed getting to share the unique historical character and architecture with locals and visitors. Thanks to the Downtown Effingham Business Group for the recognition of our efforts.”
A ribbon-cutting at The Exchange is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.