Meridian Senior Living’s Illinois communities: The Villas at St. James, Villas of Holly Brook Chatham, Villas of Holly Brook Newton, Villas of Holly Brook Marshall, Villas of Holly Brook Effingham and Villas of Holly Brook Shelbyville are proud to announce that they are 100% COVID-Free. From the onset of the pandemic in late February, their leadership teams initiated special steps to ensure their residents, staff members, and resident families were safe and active.
Guided by the state and local health departments and the CDC, these IL communities industriously enforce stringent infection control policies to screen all staff and residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infections. Furthermore, Meridian Senior Living is vigilant in procuring the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for its communities such as N95 masks, gowns, gloves, sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizers. Other measures the communities continue to take include prohibiting non-essential visitors, ceasing group activities, conducting in-room dining, and requiring staff to wear masks at all times.
“Our Illinois teams drive the success in achieving the COVID-free status. They all work tirelessly and focus on taking all necessary precautions to help protect the health and safety of their residents and staff members,” says Regional Director of Operations Shannon Paden. “Their amazing staff works diligently, and prides themselves in providing exceptional care, attention to detail, and unmatched customer service to our residents and families.”
By implementing these strict Infection Control Protocols and adhering to guidance from local health authorities, the IL communities have created the safest environment possible that supports their resident’s medical, mental, physical, nutritional, and psychosocial needs. In addition to providing a safe environment, the communities also offer daily care and engagement for the residents. Their dedicated staff are trained to assist in daily support functions such as bathing, dressing, medication management and especially the ability to immediately respond to crisis situations. Within the restrictions required by the current outbreak, the communities work meticulously and creatively to ensure that their residents are engaged every day by providing activities such as hallway exercises, gardening, crafts, and creating music. The IL communities provide meals and snacks created to address the needs of their residents while maintaining a fun and interactive environment.
Our Meridian communities in IL are truly a community of people working together to navigate the current crisis in the safest possible manner for their residents and staff members while creating the best possible environment where their residents can thrive.
