The Mike Dean Memorial park and playground was recently dedicated in Johnston City, Illinois.
Mike Dean is the son of former Effingham resident Donnette (Hoover) Dean, and the grandson of the late Donal and Margaret Hoover from Effingham. His aunt and uncle, Ron and Peggy Hoover, still reside in Effingham.
Mike was killed in a tragic car accident near Carbondale on July 22, 2006. He was a well known teacher at Sesser-Valier High School, sports broadcaster on WGGH radio and athlete.
