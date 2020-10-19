Robert and Julie Began, along with their daughter, Hannah, have established the Heather Began Memorial Education Fund in memory of their daughter, Heather. The fund will award grants to K-4 educators in Altamont, Illinois, and her former school in Avondale, Arizona.
Heather passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was 25 years old. Heather, a graduate of Altamont High School, was a first-grade teacher at Estrella Vista Elementary in Avondale, Arizona, and an active volunteer at Nino Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix.
Heather often expressed that "Life is full of adventures! Be brave and take on challenges." She viewed a career in education as one of those adventures. She regarded each school subject as an opportunity to gain more knowledge and skill to share with her students. She wanted to share her love of learning with kids, inspire them to learn, and act as a positive mentor in the lives of her students. She often expressed that education motivated her to improve herself by applying what she learned about multiple subjects.
Heather was able to fulfill her dream of teaching young students before her life was cut short. Now her family wants to carry on Heather's legacy by helping elementary teachers enhance their classrooms through grants from the Heather Began Memorial Fund. Applications for the Heather Began Memorial Fund Grant are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Grants. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 23.
For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217.342.5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
