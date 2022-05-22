Ewington Cemetery

The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR will have a Memorial Day Service at Ewington Cemetery, rural Effingham, Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend. For more information call Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.

Island Creek Cemetery

Island Creek Cemetery, located in Grove Township, rural Montrose, will have its annual Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m.

Mike Wallace will be the speaker. The public is welcome.

