Ewington Cemetery
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR will have a Memorial Day Service at Ewington Cemetery, rural Effingham, Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
The public is invited to attend. For more information call Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
Island Creek Cemetery
Island Creek Cemetery, located in Grove Township, rural Montrose, will have its annual Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m.
Mike Wallace will be the speaker. The public is welcome.
