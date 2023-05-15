Effingham
Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter, NSDAR will host a Memorial Day Service at Ewington Cemetery, rural Effingham, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
The public is invited to attend to recognize the sacrifice of the veterans buried there. For more information contact Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 or Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563.
Strasburg
The Strasburg Lions "LEO" Club invites the public to a Memorial Day service honoring those who have served at home and abroad, present and past, on Monday, May 29, in front of the Veterans Memorial in Strasburg.
The program will start at 11 a.m. and last about an hour. Lunch will be served afterward by the Strasburg Lions Club. Everyone is invited to stay and eat. Each service person in attendance eats for free. Bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.
