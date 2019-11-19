Members of national guard unit form nonprofit

On Dec. 5, 2003, the Paris Illinois Army National Guard waved goodbye to family, friends and neighbors in their military trucks and headed north to Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.
The Paris unit trained in Wisconsin for 2 1/2 months before heading overseas to Kuwait. Their first full day in Iraq was met with a mortar attack. which led to the company’s first KIA. At the end of deployment, the company, which included Effingham-area soldiers and comprised mostly of college-age students, came back home with five KIA and several others sent home with injuries.
Since coming home over 15 years ago, the group that was deployed together, has, for the most part, stayed together. For the past 15 years, the group has come together once a year for healing and have formed a close bond.
This past year, the group filed for 501(c)19, which is for a nonprofit for veterans organization. The nonprofit is called Veterans of Log Base Seitz, or VLBS. VLBS is made up of a board of directors, and subcommittees designated to help their fellow veterans and to carry out the group’s mission, which includes holding wellness retreats. VLBS provides assistance from the nonprofit in the form of physical, emotional, spiritual and economic support.
The VLBS group is planning a family day in the spring in Paris. This will be a get-together for the members of VLBS and their families to come together and build relationships. For more information, including how to support the organization and its mission, go to: www.vlbs1544.org. It can also be found on Facebook by searching Veterans of Log Base Seitz NFP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.