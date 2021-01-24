Growmark announced its 2021 FFA Essay Contest state winners.
The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.
In addition to winners, four runners-up in each state receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters include Megan Baker, Neoga FFA chapter.
This is the 28th year for the program, sponsored by the Growmark System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.
