The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is fast approaching.
During Open Enrollment Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries have the opportunity to evaluate their current Medicare Part D plan, compare and switch plans if they so choose.
This year, changes have been made in how a person compares and enrolls in Part D plans. In order for the beneficiary to receive the most accurate plan information when comparing plans, they will be asked to set up a MyMedicare.gov account. Medicare beneficiaries will still be able to do a general search, but their information will not be saved for future visits. Not having a MyMedicare.gov account may increase the amount of time it will take to complete the process if you need to make a return visit for additional assistance.
CEFS has Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors located in Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Christian and Montgomery counties who are available to assist Medicare beneficiaries with navigating the Medicare website and setting up MyMediare.gov accounts. Additionally, SHIP counselors will provide the beneficiary with Medicare counseling and assist the beneficiary with Part D plan comparisons and enrollment if the beneficiary so chooses.
MyMedicare.gov accounts can be set up anytime. CEFS SHIP counselors can assist you with this if you are not comfortable setting up an account on your own. Medication lists can be checked to make sure all medications currently being taken are included, have the correct dosage strength and frequency of dosing. Also, make sure you have your new Medicare card.
For more information or to find a counselor in your area, call 217-342-2193 ext. 135.
