Mediacom Communications has completed the expansion of a state-of-the-art fiber network to serve the Village of Edgewood in Effingham County. Edgewood now joins the ranks of the more than 350 gigabit communities Mediacom serves across Illinois.
The new fiber-optic network reaches nearly 250 homes and businesses and provides consumers with substantially faster internet service options. Customers can select speeds as fast as the 1 gigabit-per-second downloads included with Mediacom’s Xtream 1 Gig internet. Service installation for new customers begins this week.
To extend broadband to unserved communities, Mediacom participated in the Connect Illinois grant program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (IL DCEO). The Connect Illinois grant will cover one half of the roughly $430,000 spent by Mediacom on the project.
“With this investment, we can offer Edgewood residents the super-fast internet and cutting-edge services that Mediacom customers in Effingham, Louisville and other areas have enjoyed for many years,” said Mediacom’s Senior Operations Director Dan Stuhr.
“Gig Internet provides a large amount of bandwidth to a home network – allowing multiple users to surf, stream, download and game at the same time. And of course, today’s consumers want to connect dozens of internet-dependent devices for everything from home security to smart-home appliances,” Stuhr added.
Edgewood residents can meet local Mediacom employees and learn about the company’s services during an open house on Wednesday July 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. It will be held at the American Legion Hall on Illinois Hwy. 37.
Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to launch gigabit speed broadband across its entire national footprint. In Effingham County, services are available in Altamont, Effingham, Lake Sara, Teutopolis and now Edgewood.
