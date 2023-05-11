Mediacom Communications Corporation has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company.
Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. This marks the third consecutive year that Mediacom has earned this distinguished honor.
The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their employees and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Receiving this recognition for the third straight year would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of the Mediacom Family to serve our customers,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Each day, our dedicated team of professionals strives to improve and expand our robust fiber network in small cities and towns across America. In doing so, we are able to provide the residents and businesses in the more 1,500 communities we serve access to the tools and technology needed to keep pace in today’s global economy.”
Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.
