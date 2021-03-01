Judge Mike McHaney has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to fill the Fifth District Appellate Court vacancy of Justice David Overstreet.
McHaney has spent the last 15 years of his legal career on the bench, currently serving as an at-large circuit judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit. In 2014, he was elected chief judge and served in that capacity until 2017. Prior to becoming a judge, McHaney spent 25 years in front of the bench, practicing both civil and criminal law throughout Southern Illinois.
McHaney graduated from Rend Lake College and Southern Illinois University obtaining Associate of Arts, Bachelor and Juris Doctor degrees. He has taught classes at the Illinois Judicial Education Conference, has had guest-speaking engagements and performed leadership roles for both Rend Lake College and Southern Illinois University students in the criminal justice and civil law fields of study.
McHaney was born in El Dorado, spent his early childhood in Mt. Carmel, his youth in Mt. Vernon, his post-secondary education years in Ina and Carbondale and practiced law all over the southern portion of the state. McHaney now has the honor of holding court in Effingham, Hillsboro, Carlyle, Newton, Salem, Taylorville, Vandalia, Shelbyville and Louisville. In addition, McHaney has had special assignments in other circuits within the Fifth District.
McHaney was recognized by Rend Lake College as Alumnus of the Year in 2010 and in 2015 was awarded the Key to the City of Salem for his efforts in spearheading the Drug Court Program and working side by side with participants to improve conditions throughout the city. In December of 2020, he was referenced on "The Rush Limbaugh Show" as being “the greatest judge in the United States right now…” by conservative commentator and author Mark Styne.
While it was a great compliment to receive such accolades, McHaney said it also gave him great sadness that a country lawyer turned judge from Southern Illinois could be held in such high regard for simply upholding the constitution.
McHaney and his wife, Laura, live in rural Marion County and have four grown children and two grandchildren.
The McHaney Campaign may be reached at McHaney 2022, P.O. Box 22, Iuka, Illinois, 62849 or by emailing Judgemchaney@gmail.com with social media accounts coming soon.
