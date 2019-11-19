Mayor designates Home Care and Hospice Month

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach recently signed a proclamation designating November 2019 as Home Care and Hospice Month.
With November being National Home Care and Hospice Month, the proclamation recognizes that home care is the most preferred method of health care delivery among disabled, elderly and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can. Home care nurses, therapists and aides provide high-quality, compassionate and skilled health care services to those in need, especially at times of community or personal health care crisis. The focus of home care is on the health needs of the individual in a family setting, and activities are directed toward helping patients to attain and maintain their highest level of independent living, and to help the family provide support.
With this proclamation, the mayor encourages the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about home care concepts of care for the elderly, disabled, and infirm.
