Mayor designates Home Care and Hospice Month

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, center, recently signed a proclamation designating November 2019 as Home Care and Hospice Month. Joining the mayor for the signing from HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois are, standing from left, Outreach Representative Katy Oakley, Executive Director of Post-Acute Care Services Shawna O’Dell and Outreach Representatives Valerie Engelbart and Cheryl Fulk.