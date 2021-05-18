May is National Mental Health Awareness month. Now is a good time to remember that those dealing with mental health issues are not alone. Everyone needs help from time to time. If someone you know is struggling, your support can be key to getting them the treatment they need.
“As a society, when we start viewing mental illness the same way we view physical illness, we’ll reduce the stigma that prevents people from seeking the help they need,” said Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Andrea Cutler, APRN, from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic.
While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for helping a family member who is dealing with a mental illness, research shows that family support can play a major role in helping a loved one with mental health disorders.
Here are some steps from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that you can take to help:
1. Talk to your loved one. Starting the conversation is the first step to getting help. Express your concern and tell them that you’re there to help. Create a judgement-free and loving environment to foster conversation and openness.
2. Be open. Discuss your family history of mental illness or drug and alcohol use, if relevant. It may help your loved one feel less alone.
3. Show compassion. Be patient as you help your loved one locate resources and treatment services.
4. Be sure to care for yourself too. Being a caregiver can be highly stressful and emotionally draining.
5. Seek support. If you or a loved one needs help, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free and confidential information and treatment referral.
Cutler said, “Remember mental health disorders are treatable. People can, and do, recover. Family support can make all the difference.”
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital offers outpatient behavioral health care in partnership with Heartland Human Services at 1200 North 4th Street in Effingham. Physician offices may call Heartland Human Services at 217-347-7179, ext. 1255 to refer patients to St. Anthony’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Services. Heartland Human Services also continues to offer its outpatient counseling services as well. Call 217-347-7179 ext. 1075 to engage in counseling services.
For more information on helping a family member who is dealing with a mental illness, visit www.SAMHSA.gov/families.
