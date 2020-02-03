The Mattoon Police Department (MPD) is proud to announce, Safe Passage, a new program to assist community members who struggle with substance abuse issues, especially methamphetamine.
The Safe Passage program allows individuals who want to stop their substance abuse addiction to receive help simply by coming to the police station at 1710 Wabash and requesting “Safe Passage help.”
When contacted, MPD will reach out to local substance abuse rehabilitation providers, who will work with Safe Passage individuals in an effort to determine the level of assistance needed. MPD will also make travel arrangements to transfer individuals to a support or rehabilitation facility.
“Every officer in our organization has seen the disastrous fallout drug and alcohol addiction causes for the addict, their friends, family members and our community as a whole. I, and all of the officers in this department, understand the courage it takes to make that first step and admit help is needed. When that request for help is made, we realize it is vitally important to be ready to make every effort we can to get that person assistance at that particular time,” said Deputy Chief Sam Gaines.
Safe Passage is a program with a “no questions asked” policy. Anyone utilizing Safe Passage can be assured this is not an attempt to gain new informants, or acquire information about the drug sales or abuse in the community. Individuals will not be placed in custody, and are free to leave at any time. The sole purpose of this program is to help people who are sick to get well.
