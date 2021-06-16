Matt Wortman named City of Effingham Employee of the Year

Matt Wortman, Public Properties Foreman, was named City of Effingham Employee of the Year as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program. There were three other employees nominated for the award: Amy Beckman, Janet Ohnesorge and Chris Huelsbusch.
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who earned Employee of the Quarter for demonstrating either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed, but are worthy of recognition.
Wortman was nominated for his hard work, positive attitude and exceptional efforts during the holiday season. Matt and his entire crew help the Tourism Department light up the Effingham community through the Wonderland in Lights, as well as the various holiday decorations downtown. Matt organizes, oversees and helps execute the installation of the countless displays in Community Park and throughout downtown.
As this was the city’s busiest and most successful year, Matt’s commitment to ensuring the city always had a working and eye catching drive-thru display contributed to that. Wortman was on call 24/7 when it came to the lights – from monitoring the displays to answering any questions that might arise.
The city appreciates residents' continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
