Mary Beth Niebrugge retires from John Boos & Co.

Mary Beth Niebrugge of Effingham recently retired from John Boos & Co. after dedicating more than 47 years of service with the company.
On January 19, 1976, Mary Beth joined the company on a part-time basis while pursuing her education at Lake Land College. During her employment at John Boos, when the company was located on 315 S. First St. and under the leadership of President Ted Gravenhorst Sr., she took on the task of manually establishing customer data for the first computer system implemented at John Boos. She acquired the skill of processing cash receipts, which involved manually completing all the necessary information and then delivering it to the computer department for data entry. In March of the same year, she became a full-time member of the accounting team.
Mary Beth also worked in accounts receivable and was credit manager for two years, but mostly played an integral role in accounts payable through her employment at John Boos. As part of her daily routine, she recalls a time when she handled various financial tasks, including processing cash receipts, generating invoices, calculating commissions, and managing bill payments. Her official retirement date was June 16.
“We started from an office count of 20 employees and now we have grown to well over 100. I remember office memos were distributed and placed in our ‘in’ baskets and the copy machines were in constant use. We went from utilizing rotary telephones, typewriters, and receiving everything by mail to sending emails, utilizing Microsoft Teams Chat, and receiving payments by electronic automation,” recalled Mary Beth.
Mary Beth and her husband, Dennis, have five children and nine grandchildren.
