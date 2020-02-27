The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the month of January:
Jan. 3 —William Arndt of St. Louis and Emily Buhnerkempe of Effingham
Dalton Mette of Effingham and Brittani Augenstein of Strasburg
Jan. 6 — Broch Holste and Madison Skidis, both of Effingham
Jan. 10 — Brian Houser and Katy Croy, both of Effingham
Diana Asher and Jamie Wilson, both of Brownstown
Jan. 13 — Robert Lee III and Ashley Conder, both of Effingham
Wesley Chrisman and Kaylee Robertson, both of Effingham
Jan. 14 — Wade Hennig of Glen Carbon and Lindsey Peterson of Collinsville
Jan. 16 — Rodney Hille of Effingham and Brooke Probst of Stewardson
Jan. 17 — Nathaniel Renner of Belleville and Rachel Ziegler of St. Louis
Richard Borries and Natalie Bohnhoff, both of Effingham
John St. John and Christina Strobel, both of Effingham
John Lohman and Brenda McClain, both of Mason
Jan. 28 — Lee Deters of Teutopolis and Renee Slifer of Effingham
Jan. 29 — Cole Matthews of Fairfield and Hannah Dallmier of Effingham
