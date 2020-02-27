The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the month of January:

Jan. 3 —William Arndt of St. Louis and Emily Buhnerkempe of Effingham

Dalton Mette of Effingham and Brittani Augenstein of Strasburg

Jan. 6 — Broch Holste and Madison Skidis, both of Effingham

Jan. 10 — Brian Houser and Katy Croy, both of Effingham

Diana Asher and Jamie Wilson, both of Brownstown

Jan. 13 — Robert Lee III and Ashley Conder, both of Effingham

Wesley Chrisman and Kaylee Robertson, both of Effingham

Jan. 14 — Wade Hennig of Glen Carbon and Lindsey Peterson of Collinsville

Jan. 16 — Rodney Hille of Effingham and Brooke Probst of Stewardson

Jan. 17 — Nathaniel Renner of Belleville and Rachel Ziegler of St. Louis

Richard Borries and Natalie Bohnhoff, both of Effingham

John St. John and Christina Strobel, both of Effingham

John Lohman and Brenda McClain, both of Mason

Jan. 28 — Lee Deters of Teutopolis and Renee Slifer of Effingham

Jan. 29 — Cole Matthews of Fairfield and Hannah Dallmier of Effingham

