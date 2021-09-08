The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of April, May, June, July and August.

April 5 — Daniel Diss and Summer Linkey, both of Kinmundy

April 6 — Casey James and Caitlin Phillips, both of Effingham

April 7 — Michael Buzzard and Mackenzie Wermert, both of Altamont

April 8 — Jonathan Blanchette and Samantha Muzzy, both of Altamont

April 9 — Trey Buzzard and Sierra Kline-Gray, both of Beecher City

Michael Brummer of Teutopolis and Ann Bushur of Effingham

Isaac Johnson and Elizabeth Kastl, both of St. Louis

April 15 — Ryan Harmon and Ashley Vincent, both of Effingham

William Bellville and Emily Lawrence, both of Mason

April 16 — Derek Belt of Casey and Haley Isley of Teutopolis

Brandon Hunter and Kelly Frey, both of Toledo

Travis Eskew and Kaitlin Cordes, both of Effingham

Nicholas Heuerman of Ballwin, Missouri, and Brianna Siemer of Effingham

Corey Sullivan and Heidi Johnson, both of Marlborough, Massachusetts

April 21 — Jacob Seabaugh and Charlotte Wente, both of Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Jordan Stock and Tori Will, both of Teutopolis

April 22 — Bruce Haarmann of Mason and Stephanie Thomason of Edgewood

May 3 — Robert Allen of Forsyth and Raven Russell of Bethany

Taylor Sears and Carson Myers, both of Paris

May 4 — Tyler Semple and Alexa Kinney, both of Effingham

May 5 — Alex Turner of Effingham and Sadie Spilker of Altamont

May 6 — Dakota Cabbage and Lauren Wendt, both of Chenoa

May 7 — Aidan Weniger and Audrey Reynolds, both of Normal

May 10 — Cole Taylor of Fairmount and Makayla Walsh of Effingham

Michael Campbell of Teutopolis and Dayna Shannon of Dieterich

Andrew Murphy and Jamie Miller, both of Shelbyville

Matthew Sparks and Kristi McDowell, both of Effingham

May 11 — Coletin Braunecker and Avery Gardewine, both of Effingham

May 12 — Jonathan Yoder and Brittany Bannick, both of Effingham

Ryan Summers and Kashia Hollinshead, both of Beecher City

Nicholas Fizer and Nicole Roley, both of Mason

May 14 — James Porter and Mindy Yoder, both of Sullivan

Cody Ruholl and Asia Zumbahlen, both of Effingham

May 17 — Bryan Baker and Darla Doty, both of Altamont

Michael Winner and Kimberly Miller, both of Effingham

Brad Esker and Casey McWhorter, both of Teutopolis

James Belcher and Brittany Brown, both of Beecher City

Ma 19 — Gary Linder and Sophia Foster, both of Sullivan

May 20 — Evan Hakman and Lauryn Ragland, both of Effingham

May 21 — Kevin Cameron and Alishia White, both of Farina

Eric Hoffman and Jennifer Finney, both of Teutopolis

May 24 — Cameron Miller and Taylor Hathcoat, both of Oakley

Joshua Niemeyer and Raechel Howell, both of St. Elmo

May 26 — Justin Deters of Dieterich and Allison Vogt of Teutopolis

Lance Weischedel and Katelyn Ballinger, both of Ramsey

May 27 — Ryan Renner and Elizabeth McMahan, both of Strasburg

June 1 — Ian Harris of Nashville, Tennessee, and Hunter Niebrugge of Watson

Clark Levitt of Effingham and Susan Levitt of Altamont

June 4 — Jefrey Gocey and Jaelyn Leib, both of Flora

Mathew Gardewine and Shannon Crooker, both of Effingham

June 7 — William Seiber and Amy Stevenson, both of Shumway

June 8 — Moreno Sixto and Nicolas Cirenio, both of Effingham

Brandie McQueen and Stacy McLearin, both of Effingham

June 10 — Aaron Dodson and Jill Thomas, both of Effingham

Timothy Petty and Jayme Niebrugge, both of Sigel

June 11 — Benjamin Mehl of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Rebecca Niebrugge of Effingham

Damon Stortzum of Louisville and Natasha Goldsberry of Effingham

June 14 — Zachary Youngblood of Hoffman Estates and Trisha Compton of Louisville

June 18 — Joel McChuen and Pamela Jarvis, both of Troy

Luke Johnson and Megan Reiher, both of O’Fallon

Bradley Risley and Lillie Hargis, both of Charleston

June 21 — Tyler Pasley and Bayleigh Townsend, both of Shelbyville

June 22 — Lukas Nash of Lincoln and Mikayla Greene of Shumway

Rick Williams and Cassie Keyes, both of Effingham

June 23 — Seth Jones and Jana Wright, both of Olney

June 24 — James Case of Mason and Erma Black of Iuka

Zain Parker and Abigail Hall, both of Newburgh, Indiana

Joshua Flood of Toledo and Kory Kowalski of Effingham

June 25 — Eric Sulawske and Nichole Kelly, both of Effingham

June 28 — Marcus Smalls and Jennifer Kinkelaar, both of Effingham

July 1 — Michael Dziesinski and Natasha Settlemire, both of Effingham

Weston Peno and Cathleen Bierman, both of Effingham

Kyle Pruemer of Teutopolis and Jessica Schumacher of Effingham

July 6 — Jeremy Snell and Caroline Minard, both of Effingham

Cody Hatzer and Baylee Ritter, both of Pontiac

July 7 — Reed Hardiek and Erin Koester, both of Teutopolis

July 8 — Scott Helm and Haylee Neilson, both of Salem

Sherwin Hendricks of Effingham and Glenda Wright of Watson

July 9 — Mitchel Leinard and Stephanie Eccles, both of Lovington

Benjamin Sweeney and Kassandra Strowmatt, both of Mattoon

Grant Faulkner of Sullivan and Jacqueline Sierra of Windsor

Riley Westendorf and Maria Hille, both of Effingham

July 12 — Tyler Bushue of Mason and Briana Stewart of Effingham

Sebastian Carron and Emma Bailey, both of Beecher City

Joseph Mette of Teutopolis and Nicole Tharp of Altamont

July 13 — Jason DeLong and Lessica Reyes, both of Effingham

July 15 — Christopher Burkhalter and Tasha Miller, both of St. Elmo

Anthony Munoz and Kristin Fleming, both of Effingham

Juan Angel and Nicolas Marcos, both of Effingham

July 16 — Jeffery Bloemer of Effingham and Katelyn Ruholl of Teutopolis

July 20 — John Casolari and Cheyenne Gregory, both of Flora

July 21 — Derrick Mette and Sara Delabruere, both of Effingham

Kirby Tolch and Nicole Pals, both of Effingham

July 22 — David Loy of Dieterich and Julie Curran of Affton, Missouri

July 27 — Dustin Gent and Jodi Durre, both of Effingham

Gregory Lustig and Lori Traub, both of Effingham

Blake Schroedter and Meaghan Guilfoyle, both of Effingham

July 29 — Collin Niemerg of Effingham and Natalie Earnest of Newton

July 30 — William Glover and Lindsay Rhodes, both of Effingham

Aug. 2 — Zachary Bales of Altamont and Samantha Headrick of Cowden

Aug. 3 — Lucas Plummer and Kimberly Cooper, both of Montrose

Todd Wright of Edgewood and Sheri Wendte of Beecher City

Anthony Brown and Amanda Mead, both of Altamont

Aug. 4 — Lance Clark of Beecher City and Elizabeth Ruholl of Effingham

Aug. 6 — Ronald Slifer of Watson and Tara Quandt of Altamont

James Jacobs and Tracey Lidster, both of Effingham

Aug. 9 — Kevin Szatkowski and Erin Hallbeck, both of Champaign

Aug. 10 — Derek Heuerman and Kori Wenthe, both of Effingham

Conner Freeman of Watson and Alexis Monnet of Effingham

Jaime Morales and Isis Avila Salas, both of Effingham

Aug. 11 — Rusty Rhodes and Samantha Barr, both of Effingham

Aug. 12 — Glenn Mooschekian and Savannah Devore, both of Effingham

Scott Ruholl and Chelsey Funneman, both of Teutopolis

Aug. 13 — Vinvent Higgs of Effingham and Stephanie McMahon of Teutopolis

Andrew Lustig and Macci Wildbur, both of Neoga

Tyler Koester and Marlyn Pascual, both of Effingham

Aug. 17 — Andrea Zini and Lisa Kingery, both of Effingham

Jay Taber and Taylor Meador, both of Sullivan

Aug. 18 — Ryan Mayhaus and Lauren Jansen, both of Effingham

Nicholas Ferris and Kaylee Johnston, both of Altamont

Aug. 19 — Wesley Hill and Jodi Hord, both of Staunton

Joshua Boldt and Amber Quance, both of Edgewood

Aug. 23 — Chase Wendling and Ashley Phillips, both of Dieterich

Aug. 24 — Jordan Julius and Codi Ratliff, both of Shumway

Colin Niebrugge and Tori Ruholl, both of Teutopolis

Aug. 25 — Alan Waldhoff and Teresa Esker, both of Dieterich

William Howell and Katherine Arndt, both of Charleston

Roger Jennings and Nancy Fortin, both of Springfield

Cole Halberstadt and Rachel Wissel, both of Saint Joseph

Aug. 26 — Thomas Roedl and Kelcie Quade, both of Frankflin, Ohio

Aug. 27 — James Cowger and Maddison Mell, both of Greenup

Matthew Welter and Stacy Richardson, both of Dieterich

Efe Imadiyi and Katherine Nichols, both of Effingham

Aug. 31 — Clay Weber and Courtney McDonald, both of Altamont

