The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of April, May, June, July and August.
April 5 — Daniel Diss and Summer Linkey, both of Kinmundy
April 6 — Casey James and Caitlin Phillips, both of Effingham
April 7 — Michael Buzzard and Mackenzie Wermert, both of Altamont
April 8 — Jonathan Blanchette and Samantha Muzzy, both of Altamont
April 9 — Trey Buzzard and Sierra Kline-Gray, both of Beecher City
Michael Brummer of Teutopolis and Ann Bushur of Effingham
Isaac Johnson and Elizabeth Kastl, both of St. Louis
April 15 — Ryan Harmon and Ashley Vincent, both of Effingham
William Bellville and Emily Lawrence, both of Mason
April 16 — Derek Belt of Casey and Haley Isley of Teutopolis
Brandon Hunter and Kelly Frey, both of Toledo
Travis Eskew and Kaitlin Cordes, both of Effingham
Nicholas Heuerman of Ballwin, Missouri, and Brianna Siemer of Effingham
Corey Sullivan and Heidi Johnson, both of Marlborough, Massachusetts
April 21 — Jacob Seabaugh and Charlotte Wente, both of Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Jordan Stock and Tori Will, both of Teutopolis
April 22 — Bruce Haarmann of Mason and Stephanie Thomason of Edgewood
May 3 — Robert Allen of Forsyth and Raven Russell of Bethany
Taylor Sears and Carson Myers, both of Paris
May 4 — Tyler Semple and Alexa Kinney, both of Effingham
May 5 — Alex Turner of Effingham and Sadie Spilker of Altamont
May 6 — Dakota Cabbage and Lauren Wendt, both of Chenoa
May 7 — Aidan Weniger and Audrey Reynolds, both of Normal
May 10 — Cole Taylor of Fairmount and Makayla Walsh of Effingham
Michael Campbell of Teutopolis and Dayna Shannon of Dieterich
Andrew Murphy and Jamie Miller, both of Shelbyville
Matthew Sparks and Kristi McDowell, both of Effingham
May 11 — Coletin Braunecker and Avery Gardewine, both of Effingham
May 12 — Jonathan Yoder and Brittany Bannick, both of Effingham
Ryan Summers and Kashia Hollinshead, both of Beecher City
Nicholas Fizer and Nicole Roley, both of Mason
May 14 — James Porter and Mindy Yoder, both of Sullivan
Cody Ruholl and Asia Zumbahlen, both of Effingham
May 17 — Bryan Baker and Darla Doty, both of Altamont
Michael Winner and Kimberly Miller, both of Effingham
Brad Esker and Casey McWhorter, both of Teutopolis
James Belcher and Brittany Brown, both of Beecher City
Ma 19 — Gary Linder and Sophia Foster, both of Sullivan
May 20 — Evan Hakman and Lauryn Ragland, both of Effingham
May 21 — Kevin Cameron and Alishia White, both of Farina
Eric Hoffman and Jennifer Finney, both of Teutopolis
May 24 — Cameron Miller and Taylor Hathcoat, both of Oakley
Joshua Niemeyer and Raechel Howell, both of St. Elmo
May 26 — Justin Deters of Dieterich and Allison Vogt of Teutopolis
Lance Weischedel and Katelyn Ballinger, both of Ramsey
May 27 — Ryan Renner and Elizabeth McMahan, both of Strasburg
June 1 — Ian Harris of Nashville, Tennessee, and Hunter Niebrugge of Watson
Clark Levitt of Effingham and Susan Levitt of Altamont
June 4 — Jefrey Gocey and Jaelyn Leib, both of Flora
Mathew Gardewine and Shannon Crooker, both of Effingham
June 7 — William Seiber and Amy Stevenson, both of Shumway
June 8 — Moreno Sixto and Nicolas Cirenio, both of Effingham
Brandie McQueen and Stacy McLearin, both of Effingham
June 10 — Aaron Dodson and Jill Thomas, both of Effingham
Timothy Petty and Jayme Niebrugge, both of Sigel
June 11 — Benjamin Mehl of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Rebecca Niebrugge of Effingham
Damon Stortzum of Louisville and Natasha Goldsberry of Effingham
June 14 — Zachary Youngblood of Hoffman Estates and Trisha Compton of Louisville
June 18 — Joel McChuen and Pamela Jarvis, both of Troy
Luke Johnson and Megan Reiher, both of O’Fallon
Bradley Risley and Lillie Hargis, both of Charleston
June 21 — Tyler Pasley and Bayleigh Townsend, both of Shelbyville
June 22 — Lukas Nash of Lincoln and Mikayla Greene of Shumway
Rick Williams and Cassie Keyes, both of Effingham
June 23 — Seth Jones and Jana Wright, both of Olney
June 24 — James Case of Mason and Erma Black of Iuka
Zain Parker and Abigail Hall, both of Newburgh, Indiana
Joshua Flood of Toledo and Kory Kowalski of Effingham
June 25 — Eric Sulawske and Nichole Kelly, both of Effingham
June 28 — Marcus Smalls and Jennifer Kinkelaar, both of Effingham
July 1 — Michael Dziesinski and Natasha Settlemire, both of Effingham
Weston Peno and Cathleen Bierman, both of Effingham
Kyle Pruemer of Teutopolis and Jessica Schumacher of Effingham
July 6 — Jeremy Snell and Caroline Minard, both of Effingham
Cody Hatzer and Baylee Ritter, both of Pontiac
July 7 — Reed Hardiek and Erin Koester, both of Teutopolis
July 8 — Scott Helm and Haylee Neilson, both of Salem
Sherwin Hendricks of Effingham and Glenda Wright of Watson
July 9 — Mitchel Leinard and Stephanie Eccles, both of Lovington
Benjamin Sweeney and Kassandra Strowmatt, both of Mattoon
Grant Faulkner of Sullivan and Jacqueline Sierra of Windsor
Riley Westendorf and Maria Hille, both of Effingham
July 12 — Tyler Bushue of Mason and Briana Stewart of Effingham
Sebastian Carron and Emma Bailey, both of Beecher City
Joseph Mette of Teutopolis and Nicole Tharp of Altamont
July 13 — Jason DeLong and Lessica Reyes, both of Effingham
July 15 — Christopher Burkhalter and Tasha Miller, both of St. Elmo
Anthony Munoz and Kristin Fleming, both of Effingham
Juan Angel and Nicolas Marcos, both of Effingham
July 16 — Jeffery Bloemer of Effingham and Katelyn Ruholl of Teutopolis
July 20 — John Casolari and Cheyenne Gregory, both of Flora
July 21 — Derrick Mette and Sara Delabruere, both of Effingham
Kirby Tolch and Nicole Pals, both of Effingham
July 22 — David Loy of Dieterich and Julie Curran of Affton, Missouri
July 27 — Dustin Gent and Jodi Durre, both of Effingham
Gregory Lustig and Lori Traub, both of Effingham
Blake Schroedter and Meaghan Guilfoyle, both of Effingham
July 29 — Collin Niemerg of Effingham and Natalie Earnest of Newton
July 30 — William Glover and Lindsay Rhodes, both of Effingham
Aug. 2 — Zachary Bales of Altamont and Samantha Headrick of Cowden
Aug. 3 — Lucas Plummer and Kimberly Cooper, both of Montrose
Todd Wright of Edgewood and Sheri Wendte of Beecher City
Anthony Brown and Amanda Mead, both of Altamont
Aug. 4 — Lance Clark of Beecher City and Elizabeth Ruholl of Effingham
Aug. 6 — Ronald Slifer of Watson and Tara Quandt of Altamont
James Jacobs and Tracey Lidster, both of Effingham
Aug. 9 — Kevin Szatkowski and Erin Hallbeck, both of Champaign
Aug. 10 — Derek Heuerman and Kori Wenthe, both of Effingham
Conner Freeman of Watson and Alexis Monnet of Effingham
Jaime Morales and Isis Avila Salas, both of Effingham
Aug. 11 — Rusty Rhodes and Samantha Barr, both of Effingham
Aug. 12 — Glenn Mooschekian and Savannah Devore, both of Effingham
Scott Ruholl and Chelsey Funneman, both of Teutopolis
Aug. 13 — Vinvent Higgs of Effingham and Stephanie McMahon of Teutopolis
Andrew Lustig and Macci Wildbur, both of Neoga
Tyler Koester and Marlyn Pascual, both of Effingham
Aug. 17 — Andrea Zini and Lisa Kingery, both of Effingham
Jay Taber and Taylor Meador, both of Sullivan
Aug. 18 — Ryan Mayhaus and Lauren Jansen, both of Effingham
Nicholas Ferris and Kaylee Johnston, both of Altamont
Aug. 19 — Wesley Hill and Jodi Hord, both of Staunton
Joshua Boldt and Amber Quance, both of Edgewood
Aug. 23 — Chase Wendling and Ashley Phillips, both of Dieterich
Aug. 24 — Jordan Julius and Codi Ratliff, both of Shumway
Colin Niebrugge and Tori Ruholl, both of Teutopolis
Aug. 25 — Alan Waldhoff and Teresa Esker, both of Dieterich
William Howell and Katherine Arndt, both of Charleston
Roger Jennings and Nancy Fortin, both of Springfield
Cole Halberstadt and Rachel Wissel, both of Saint Joseph
Aug. 26 — Thomas Roedl and Kelcie Quade, both of Frankflin, Ohio
Aug. 27 — James Cowger and Maddison Mell, both of Greenup
Matthew Welter and Stacy Richardson, both of Dieterich
Efe Imadiyi and Katherine Nichols, both of Effingham
Aug. 31 — Clay Weber and Courtney McDonald, both of Altamont
