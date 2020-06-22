The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of February, March, April and May:
Feb. 4 — Kevin Lash and Lara Cook, both of Mason
Feb. 6 — Terry Metzger and Patti Bennett, both of Shelbyville
Everett Elledge and Shannon Starner, both of Altamont
Feb. 13 — Daniel Haarmann of Effingham and Dana Grupe of Watson
Feb. 14 — Robert Utter and Kelly Mitchell, both of Effingham
Christopher Lidy and Morgan Drees, both of Dieterich
Feb. 21 — Bradley Rardin and Jessica Mueller, both of Mason
Feb. 26 — Nicholas Roley and Alexandra Blair, both of Altamont
Feb. 27 — Mitchell Wolff and Shelby Beck, both of Altamont
Feb. 28 — Derek Back and Alexis Schafer, both of Edwardsville
March 2 — Christopher Rogers and Rebekah Wendling, both of Effingham
March 3 — Colten Miller and Brooke Wren, both of Effingham
March 4 — Frances Hebron and Miranda Brooks, both of Effingham
March 5 — Michael Raleigh and Laura Hohlt, both of Brownstown
March 6 — Jonathon Jahraus of Kinmundy and Samantha Hoard of Salem
Jaime Nasta and Kimberly Nasta, both of Mattoon
Jordan Robinson and Rebekah Herrmann of Albion
March 16 — Tristin Gingerich and Mackenzie Williams, both of Arthur
March 17 — Jay Kowalski and Anna Mitchell, both of Effingham
Matthew Carpenter and Allison Donsbach, both of Effingham
March 18 — Grant Beals and Katia Marques, both of Altamont
March 18 — Kevin Shamhart of Watson and Amanda Emmerich of Effingham
March 19 — Logan Ellington and Hillary Welton, both of Effingham
April 9 — Tanner Veach and Ashley Wendt, both of Dieterich
April 15 — Zachary Correll and Olivia Koester, both of Effingham
April 17 — John McCarty and Patricia Evans, both of Effingham
April 22 — Zachary Painter and Chelsea Potter, both of Dieterich
April 24 — Jamie Ruholl and Katie Springman, both of Altamont
Darin Worman of Dieterich and Kali Rieman of Teutopolis
April 27 — Thomas Smit and Cortney Rhodes, both of Chicago
April 30 — Cody Nosbisch of Teutopolis and Emily Ruholl of Effingham
Alvaro Gonzalez and Tia Schneider, both of Effingham
May 6 — Christian Dolan and Kristen Morlen, both of Charleston
May 8 — Jed Phillips and Tia Walker, both of Atwood, Tennessee
May 13 — Jason Hetzel and Madison Shields, both of Lovington
May 18 — Renn Spaulding and Brenna Summers, both of Vandalia
May 21 — Lyle Nosbisch and Carla Goeckner, both of Teutopolis
Tyler Bracey of Watson and Sarah Bloemker of Effingham
May 22 — Nicholas Sasse of Dieterich and Sarah Brackney of Effingham
May 29 — Russell Higgs and Jill Hecht, both of Effingham
Hanishvardhan Samineni and Nishita Puttagunta, both of Effingham
