The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of February, March, April and May:

Feb. 4 — Kevin Lash and Lara Cook, both of Mason

Feb. 6 — Terry Metzger and Patti Bennett, both of Shelbyville

Everett Elledge and Shannon Starner, both of Altamont

Feb. 13 — Daniel Haarmann of Effingham and Dana Grupe of Watson

Feb. 14 — Robert Utter and Kelly Mitchell, both of Effingham

Christopher Lidy and Morgan Drees, both of Dieterich

Feb. 21 — Bradley Rardin and Jessica Mueller, both of Mason

Feb. 26 — Nicholas Roley and Alexandra Blair, both of Altamont

Feb. 27 — Mitchell Wolff and Shelby Beck, both of Altamont

Feb. 28 — Derek Back and Alexis Schafer, both of Edwardsville

March 2 — Christopher Rogers and Rebekah Wendling, both of Effingham

March 3 — Colten Miller and Brooke Wren, both of Effingham

March 4 — Frances Hebron and Miranda Brooks, both of Effingham

March 5 — Michael Raleigh and Laura Hohlt, both of Brownstown

March 6 — Jonathon Jahraus of Kinmundy and Samantha Hoard of Salem

Jaime Nasta and Kimberly Nasta, both of Mattoon

Jordan Robinson and Rebekah Herrmann of Albion

March 16 — Tristin Gingerich and Mackenzie Williams, both of Arthur

March 17 — Jay Kowalski and Anna Mitchell, both of Effingham

Matthew Carpenter and Allison Donsbach, both of Effingham

March 18 — Grant Beals and Katia Marques, both of Altamont

March 18 — Kevin Shamhart of Watson and Amanda Emmerich of Effingham

March 19 — Logan Ellington and Hillary Welton, both of Effingham

April 9 — Tanner Veach and Ashley Wendt, both of Dieterich

April 15 — Zachary Correll and Olivia Koester, both of Effingham

April 17 — John McCarty and Patricia Evans, both of Effingham

April 22 — Zachary Painter and Chelsea Potter, both of Dieterich

April 24 — Jamie Ruholl and Katie Springman, both of Altamont

Darin Worman of Dieterich and Kali Rieman of Teutopolis

April 27 — Thomas Smit and Cortney Rhodes, both of Chicago

April 30 — Cody Nosbisch of Teutopolis and Emily Ruholl of Effingham

Alvaro Gonzalez and Tia Schneider, both of Effingham

May 6 — Christian Dolan and Kristen Morlen, both of Charleston

May 8 — Jed Phillips and Tia Walker, both of Atwood, Tennessee

May 13 — Jason Hetzel and Madison Shields, both of Lovington

May 18 — Renn Spaulding and Brenna Summers, both of Vandalia

May 21 — Lyle Nosbisch and Carla Goeckner, both of Teutopolis

Tyler Bracey of Watson and Sarah Bloemker of Effingham

May 22 — Nicholas Sasse of Dieterich and Sarah Brackney of Effingham

May 29 — Russell Higgs and Jill Hecht, both of Effingham

Hanishvardhan Samineni and Nishita Puttagunta, both of Effingham

