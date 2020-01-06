The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of October, November and December:

Oct. 1 — Macaulay Mason and Tara Biggs, both of Effingham

Dale Donsbach of Effingham and Katherine Hansen of Long Beach, California

Christopher Condron and Jessica Pettyjohn, both of Effingham

Oct. 2 — Jonathon Serafini and Jessica Emory, both of Effingham

Oct. 3 — Steven Gray and Nicole Waldorf, both of Effingham

Oct. 4 — Matthew Carpenter and Cassandra Miller, both of Effingham

Oct. 7 — Lane Welty and Emily Chapman, both of St. Peter

Lonnie Tull and Kacie Hilt, both of Effingham

Oct. 8 — Brandon Hemmen and Taylor Dirks, both of Effingham

Daniel Guenther and Michelle Kollman, both of Effingham

Oct. 9 — Brody Cole and Amber Gardewine, both of Effingham

Oct. 10 — Mark Schmidt of Mount Vernon and Heather Hille of Effingham

Bradley Herman and Cassie Elliott, both of Marysville, Ohio

Oct. 11 — Daniel Ruhlin and Kendra Donaldson, both of St. Louis

Justin Modglin and Lauren Erickson, both of Evansville, Indiana

Oct. 15 — Daniel Schwarm and Brandi Oakley, both of Farina

Oct. 17 — Daniel Back and Cristy Lawrence, both of Beecher City

Nevin Scott and Tamara Williams, both of Altamont

Lucas Miller and Jordan Bowler, both of Carbondale

Oct. 21 — Mark Webb and Marnie Raber, both of Effingham

Eric Whitaker and Hannah Huelsing, both of Effingham

Oct. 24 — Johnathan Mooday and Olivia Littleton, both of Kincaid

Conrad Marschke and Samantha Tate, both of Effingham

Oct. 25 — Seth Flach of Montrose and Tori Hardiek of Dieterich

Jared Gardner and Haley Anspach, both of Olney

Oct. 29 — Andrew Norris and Lynn Hewing, both of Mason

Oct. 31 — Tracy Vonderheide of Shumway and Sharon Spilker of Effingham

Nov. 1 — Kevin McWhorter and Rebecca Sheffield, both of Kinmundy

Nov. 6 — Derek Abendroth and Emily Gravenhorst, both of Altamont

Nov. 8 — Jesse Schumacher of Effingham and Amber Durbin of Dieterich

Nov. 14 — Jason Frank and Barbara Nuxoll, both of Harned, Kentucky

Nov. 15 — Reece Carter of Monticello and Elizabeth Jansen of O’Fallon, Missouri

Nov. 18 — Tyler Pilcher and Cheyanne Deters, both of Effingham

Nov. 19 — Christian McDevitt and Cailyn Gollhofer, both of Effingham

Nov. 20 — Jonathan Stremming and Sherrie Ousley, both of Effingham

Nov. 27 — Alois Zwettler and Tammy Ferrell, both of Dieterich

Dec. 3 — Andrew Hardiek and Emily Yarnell, both of Effingham

Dec. 9 — Jermaine Stiff and Brandy Bly, both of Effingham

Dec. 10 — Richard Day and Angela Cornett, both of Robinson

Brandon Welch and Kristi Higgs, both of Watson

Dec. 16 — Eric Heiden of Altamont and Hannah Imig of St. Elmo

Dec. 18 — Derek Powell and Linda Runde, both of Teutopolis

Dylan Boggs and Alexandra Niebrugge, both of Teutopolis

Dec. 23 — Daniel Nock and Kristie Ordner, both of Champaign

Cody May and Michelle Waga, both of St. Elmo

Michael Kelly and Rodelyn Cooper, both of Shelbyville, Indiana

Dec. 30 — Colin Beckman of Dieterich and Sydney Miller of Brazil, Indiana

Dec. 31 — Marvin Iffert of Effingham and Kiley Iffert of Dieterich

