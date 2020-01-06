The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of October, November and December:
Oct. 1 — Macaulay Mason and Tara Biggs, both of Effingham
Dale Donsbach of Effingham and Katherine Hansen of Long Beach, California
Christopher Condron and Jessica Pettyjohn, both of Effingham
Oct. 2 — Jonathon Serafini and Jessica Emory, both of Effingham
Oct. 3 — Steven Gray and Nicole Waldorf, both of Effingham
Oct. 4 — Matthew Carpenter and Cassandra Miller, both of Effingham
Oct. 7 — Lane Welty and Emily Chapman, both of St. Peter
Lonnie Tull and Kacie Hilt, both of Effingham
Oct. 8 — Brandon Hemmen and Taylor Dirks, both of Effingham
Daniel Guenther and Michelle Kollman, both of Effingham
Oct. 9 — Brody Cole and Amber Gardewine, both of Effingham
Oct. 10 — Mark Schmidt of Mount Vernon and Heather Hille of Effingham
Bradley Herman and Cassie Elliott, both of Marysville, Ohio
Oct. 11 — Daniel Ruhlin and Kendra Donaldson, both of St. Louis
Justin Modglin and Lauren Erickson, both of Evansville, Indiana
Oct. 15 — Daniel Schwarm and Brandi Oakley, both of Farina
Oct. 17 — Daniel Back and Cristy Lawrence, both of Beecher City
Nevin Scott and Tamara Williams, both of Altamont
Lucas Miller and Jordan Bowler, both of Carbondale
Oct. 21 — Mark Webb and Marnie Raber, both of Effingham
Eric Whitaker and Hannah Huelsing, both of Effingham
Oct. 24 — Johnathan Mooday and Olivia Littleton, both of Kincaid
Conrad Marschke and Samantha Tate, both of Effingham
Oct. 25 — Seth Flach of Montrose and Tori Hardiek of Dieterich
Jared Gardner and Haley Anspach, both of Olney
Oct. 29 — Andrew Norris and Lynn Hewing, both of Mason
Oct. 31 — Tracy Vonderheide of Shumway and Sharon Spilker of Effingham
Nov. 1 — Kevin McWhorter and Rebecca Sheffield, both of Kinmundy
Nov. 6 — Derek Abendroth and Emily Gravenhorst, both of Altamont
Nov. 8 — Jesse Schumacher of Effingham and Amber Durbin of Dieterich
Nov. 14 — Jason Frank and Barbara Nuxoll, both of Harned, Kentucky
Nov. 15 — Reece Carter of Monticello and Elizabeth Jansen of O’Fallon, Missouri
Nov. 18 — Tyler Pilcher and Cheyanne Deters, both of Effingham
Nov. 19 — Christian McDevitt and Cailyn Gollhofer, both of Effingham
Nov. 20 — Jonathan Stremming and Sherrie Ousley, both of Effingham
Nov. 27 — Alois Zwettler and Tammy Ferrell, both of Dieterich
Dec. 3 — Andrew Hardiek and Emily Yarnell, both of Effingham
Dec. 9 — Jermaine Stiff and Brandy Bly, both of Effingham
Dec. 10 — Richard Day and Angela Cornett, both of Robinson
Brandon Welch and Kristi Higgs, both of Watson
Dec. 16 — Eric Heiden of Altamont and Hannah Imig of St. Elmo
Dec. 18 — Derek Powell and Linda Runde, both of Teutopolis
Dylan Boggs and Alexandra Niebrugge, both of Teutopolis
Dec. 23 — Daniel Nock and Kristie Ordner, both of Champaign
Cody May and Michelle Waga, both of St. Elmo
Michael Kelly and Rodelyn Cooper, both of Shelbyville, Indiana
Dec. 30 — Colin Beckman of Dieterich and Sydney Miller of Brazil, Indiana
Dec. 31 — Marvin Iffert of Effingham and Kiley Iffert of Dieterich
