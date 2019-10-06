The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of July, August and September:
July 1 — Jeffrey Grupe and Heather Brown, both of Altamont
July 3 — James Aitken and Nancy Houston, both of Beecher City
July 5 — Ryan Ragland and Whitney Gaddis, both of Effingham
Zakary England and Katie Miller, both of Bethany
July 8 — William Jansen and Maria Boff, both of Cape Girardeau, Missouri
July 9 — Wyatt Wohltman and Jami Swan, both of Dieterich
July 10 — Wes Brummer and Hanna Ruholl, both of Dieterich
Wyatt Wright of Beecher City and Rebecca Boone of Edgewood
July 11 — Adam Bailey and Sara McWhorter, both of Effingham
Clark Rolland and Norma Zeller, both of Greenville
Tristan Parr Helm and Tiffany Veach, both of Effingham
July 12 — Ryan Parker and Bethany Donaldson, both of Effingham
Noah Lathrop and Megan Zuber, both of Dundas
Tyler Godden and Gabriel Alwardt, both of Jewett
July 15 — Tyler Budde and Jordan Boerngen, both of Mason
Andrew Fielitz and Carissa Waldhoff, both of Carbondale
July 18 — William Wright and Mary Lamb, both of St. Elmo
July 19 — Adam Burtch and Jennifer Dust, both of Effingham
Caleb Robinson and Alyssa Long, both of Effingham
July 22 — James Manning and Jami Tuttle, both of Effingham
July 24 — Zachary Anderson and Angelica Zumbahlen, both of Effingham
Skyler Sheehan and Haley Peters, both of Effingham
July 29 — Antwon Nelson of Bronx, New York, and Jenna Hovis of Effigham
Clint Matlock and Wendy Plopper, both of Effingham
July 30 — Damon Haston and Katelynn Hoelscher, both of Effingham
Colt Bible and Smith, both of Louisville
Bernard Burke and Elaina LaPage, both of Effingham
Aug. 1 — Ethan Holste of Alamont and Jessica Edwards of Beecher City
Aug. 2 — Dean Collette and Gwendolyn Keith, both of Effingham
Dakota Hoene and Jennifer Holman, both of Teutopolis
Edward Wilson and Crystal Crum, both of St. Elmo
Keith Harris and Christine Cowan, both of Chicago
Elliott Stanberry of Greenup and Hanna Will of Sigel
Douglas Grzena and Danielle Mader, both of Effingham
Aug. 6 — Samuel Mette of Teutopolis and Emily Hammer of Altamont
Aug. 8 — Myles Ingle and Heather Hendrix, both of Mattoon
Brandon Roepke and Shelby Hotze, both of Effingham
Cole Ohnesorge of Altamont and Ashten Smithson of Farina
Aug. 8 — Daniel Ferguson and Helen Niemerg, both of Stewardson
Brent Wiedman and Alicia Elfakir, both of Effingham
Aug. 9 — Adam Markwell and Maggie Price, both of Troy
Christopher Nevergall and Sara Busch, both of St. Elmo
Alexander Brown of Robinson and Samantha Brandenburger of Effingham
Aug. 10 — Mitchell Wortman and Kaitlyn Connerly, both of Chicago
Aug. 13 — Brent Sandschafer of Teutopolis and Holly Goeckner of Effingham
Aug. 14 — Brock Shinault of Columbus, Georgia, and Katilyn Meinhart of Newton
Andrew Potter of Watson and Brandy Kohlman of Effingham
Mallorie Gentry and Katie Mills, both of Effingham
Aug. 15 — Neal Stuckey and Rachel Schall, both of Effingham
Aug. 16 — Mitchell Wohltman and Jordan Stephens, both of Effingham
John Overvig and Crystal Fizer, both of Altamont
Marissa Sliger of Pana and Alyson Houchins of Assumption
Austin Hunsaker and Deanna Althoff, both of Hidalgo
Terry White of Altamont and Tina Baldwin of Salem
Jesse Walls and Amanda Meyer, both of Effingham
Aug. 19 — Darin Greuel and Misty Schneider, both of Teutopolis
Aug. 20 — Derek Everett and Sheena Duncan, both of Strasburg
Chance Molt and Danielle Bone, both of Effingham
Aug. 21 — Anthony Michael and McKenzie Allen, both of Effingham
Aug. 22 — Matthew Bloemer and Christina Jewell, both of Effingham
Aug. 26 — Spencer Webber and Casandra Eason, both of Effingham
Aug. 27 — Jeremy Zumbahlen and Andrea Brummer, both of Effingham
Aug. 28 — Mark Niebrugge and Shelby Kroeger, both of St. Louis
Joseph Fender and Myranda Ort, both of Louisville
John Walsh of Effingham and Anna Habing of Teutopolis
Aug. 30 —Kollin Lowry and Josie Phillips, both of Altamont
Cory Stabler and Miriam Anderson, both of Charleston
Rogelio Guerrero and Elizabeth Gutierrez, both of Lincolnshire
Sept. 3 — Timothy Probst and Erin Davis, both of Effingham
Neil Passfield of Rochester and Patricia Klotz of Lerna
Austin Johnson and Mariah Burch, both of Effingham
Brandon Walk and Hope Moore, both of Effingham
Geordi Siebert and Hannah Altman, both of Altamont
Sept. 5 — Todd Verdeyen and Jaclyn Whitehead, both of Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania
Sept. 6 — Nathanial Wright and Casey Kearney, both of Effingham
Jarod Parker and Hollie Allen, both of Farina
Jordan Coleman and Holleen Nunn, both of Effingham
Sept. 9 — David Skurat and Kimberly Dial, both of Dieterich
Austin Garrison and Caitlyn Landreth, both of Farina
Kyle Clough and Ashley Kreke, both of Effingham
Sept. 10 — Lawrence Haslett and Ashley Friese, both of Beecher City
Zebulen Collier and Elaine Nemsky, both of Vandalia
Sept. 11 — Jared Eveland and Charlee Heiden, both of Effingham
Ignacio Castillo and Karine Tappendorf, both of Effingham
Sept. 13 — Jacob Janis and Carrie Baker, both of Effingham
Clayton Behl and Desiree Herschberger, both of Effingham
Mason Rhodes and Courtney Gabeau, both of Brownstown
Sept. 16 — Thomas McWhorter of Mason and Breeana Cundiff of Westville
Sept. 17 — Aaron Bushue and Amber Horne, both of Effingham
Shawn Lange and Sara Gillespey, both of Effingham
Jacob Devall and Emily Washburn, both of Effingham
Sept. 18 — Monte Huddlestun and Rhea Glover, both of Effingham
Sept. 19 — Jerod Sarver and Sierra Lishman, both of Effingham
Satchel Cook of Mattoon and Caitlyn Tinker of Watson
Tyler Johnson and Brandy Pontious, both of Dieterich
Sept. 20 — Jordan Haskenherm and Katie Ruholl, both of Teutopolis
Matthew Ferch and Kelsey Konrad, both of St. Louis
Sept. 23 — Kevin Stewart and Katie Mars, both of Beecher City
Justin Woodward and Sarah Farrar, both of Effingham
James Carpenter and Megan Randall, both of Mason
Sept. 24 — Jordan McGinnis of Altamont and Haley Wollerman of Bingham
Sept. 25 — Roman Adams and Madyson Martin, both of Charleston
Dillon Meier and Samantha Lowder, both of Beecher City
Jacob Trigleth and Destony Bell, both of Effngham
Kyle Althoff of Effingham and Lauren Workman of Teutopolis
Paul Hjort and Brittanie Bundy, both of Cerro Gordo
Dane Cannon and Jessica Miller, both of Watson
Sept. 30 — Kyle Willenborg of Teutopolis and Bailey Wenthe of Effingham
