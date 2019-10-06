The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of July, August and September:

July 1 — Jeffrey Grupe and Heather Brown, both of Altamont

July 3 — James Aitken and Nancy Houston, both of Beecher City

July 5 — Ryan Ragland and Whitney Gaddis, both of Effingham

Zakary England and Katie Miller, both of Bethany

July 8 — William Jansen and Maria Boff, both of Cape Girardeau, Missouri

July 9 — Wyatt Wohltman and Jami Swan, both of Dieterich

July 10 — Wes Brummer and Hanna Ruholl, both of Dieterich

Wyatt Wright of Beecher City and Rebecca Boone of Edgewood

July 11 — Adam Bailey and Sara McWhorter, both of Effingham

Clark Rolland and Norma Zeller, both of Greenville

Tristan Parr Helm and Tiffany Veach, both of Effingham

July 12 — Ryan Parker and Bethany Donaldson, both of Effingham

Noah Lathrop and Megan Zuber, both of Dundas

Tyler Godden and Gabriel Alwardt, both of Jewett

July 15 — Tyler Budde and Jordan Boerngen, both of Mason

Andrew Fielitz and Carissa Waldhoff, both of Carbondale

July 18 — William Wright and Mary Lamb, both of St. Elmo

July 19 — Adam Burtch and Jennifer Dust, both of Effingham

Caleb Robinson and Alyssa Long, both of Effingham

July 22 — James Manning and Jami Tuttle, both of Effingham

July 24 — Zachary Anderson and Angelica Zumbahlen, both of Effingham

Skyler Sheehan and Haley Peters, both of Effingham

July 29 — Antwon Nelson of Bronx, New York, and Jenna Hovis of Effigham

Clint Matlock and Wendy Plopper, both of Effingham

July 30 — Damon Haston and Katelynn Hoelscher, both of Effingham

Colt Bible and Smith, both of Louisville

Bernard Burke and Elaina LaPage, both of Effingham

Aug. 1 — Ethan Holste of Alamont and Jessica Edwards of Beecher City

Aug. 2 — Dean Collette and Gwendolyn Keith, both of Effingham

Dakota Hoene and Jennifer Holman, both of Teutopolis

Edward Wilson and Crystal Crum, both of St. Elmo

Keith Harris and Christine Cowan, both of Chicago

Elliott Stanberry of Greenup and Hanna Will of Sigel

Douglas Grzena and Danielle Mader, both of Effingham

Aug. 6 — Samuel Mette of Teutopolis and Emily Hammer of Altamont

Aug. 8 — Myles Ingle and Heather Hendrix, both of Mattoon

Brandon Roepke and Shelby Hotze, both of Effingham

Cole Ohnesorge of Altamont and Ashten Smithson of Farina

Aug. 8 — Daniel Ferguson and Helen Niemerg, both of Stewardson

Brent Wiedman and Alicia Elfakir, both of Effingham

Aug. 9 — Adam Markwell and Maggie Price, both of Troy

Christopher Nevergall and Sara Busch, both of St. Elmo

Alexander Brown of Robinson and Samantha Brandenburger of Effingham

Aug. 10 — Mitchell Wortman and Kaitlyn Connerly, both of Chicago

Aug. 13 — Brent Sandschafer of Teutopolis and Holly Goeckner of Effingham

Aug. 14 — Brock Shinault of Columbus, Georgia, and Katilyn Meinhart of Newton

Andrew Potter of Watson and Brandy Kohlman of Effingham

Mallorie Gentry and Katie Mills, both of Effingham

Aug. 15 — Neal Stuckey and Rachel Schall, both of Effingham

Aug. 16 — Mitchell Wohltman and Jordan Stephens, both of Effingham

John Overvig and Crystal Fizer, both of Altamont

Marissa Sliger of Pana and Alyson Houchins of Assumption

Austin Hunsaker and Deanna Althoff, both of Hidalgo

Terry White of Altamont and Tina Baldwin of Salem

Jesse Walls and Amanda Meyer, both of Effingham

Aug. 19 — Darin Greuel and Misty Schneider, both of Teutopolis

Aug. 20 — Derek Everett and Sheena Duncan, both of Strasburg

Chance Molt and Danielle Bone, both of Effingham

Aug. 21 — Anthony Michael and McKenzie Allen, both of Effingham

Aug. 22 — Matthew Bloemer and Christina Jewell, both of Effingham

Aug. 26 — Spencer Webber and Casandra Eason, both of Effingham

Aug. 27 — Jeremy Zumbahlen and Andrea Brummer, both of Effingham

Aug. 28 — Mark Niebrugge and Shelby Kroeger, both of St. Louis

Joseph Fender and Myranda Ort, both of Louisville

John Walsh of Effingham and Anna Habing of Teutopolis

Aug. 30 —Kollin Lowry and Josie Phillips, both of Altamont

Cory Stabler and Miriam Anderson, both of Charleston

Rogelio Guerrero and Elizabeth Gutierrez, both of Lincolnshire

Sept. 3 — Timothy Probst and Erin Davis, both of Effingham

Neil Passfield of Rochester and Patricia Klotz of Lerna

Austin Johnson and Mariah Burch, both of Effingham

Brandon Walk and Hope Moore, both of Effingham

Geordi Siebert and Hannah Altman, both of Altamont

Sept. 5 — Todd Verdeyen and Jaclyn Whitehead, both of Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania

Sept. 6 — Nathanial Wright and Casey Kearney, both of Effingham

Jarod Parker and Hollie Allen, both of Farina

Jordan Coleman and Holleen Nunn, both of Effingham

Sept. 9 — David Skurat and Kimberly Dial, both of Dieterich

Austin Garrison and Caitlyn Landreth, both of Farina

Kyle Clough and Ashley Kreke, both of Effingham

Sept. 10 — Lawrence Haslett and Ashley Friese, both of Beecher City

Zebulen Collier and Elaine Nemsky, both of Vandalia

Sept. 11 — Jared Eveland and Charlee Heiden, both of Effingham

Ignacio Castillo and Karine Tappendorf, both of Effingham

Sept. 13 — Jacob Janis and Carrie Baker, both of Effingham

Clayton Behl and Desiree Herschberger, both of Effingham

Mason Rhodes and Courtney Gabeau, both of Brownstown

Sept. 16 — Thomas McWhorter of Mason and Breeana Cundiff of Westville

Sept. 17 — Aaron Bushue and Amber Horne, both of Effingham

Shawn Lange and Sara Gillespey, both of Effingham

Jacob Devall and Emily Washburn, both of Effingham

Sept. 18 — Monte Huddlestun and Rhea Glover, both of Effingham

Sept. 19 — Jerod Sarver and Sierra Lishman, both of Effingham

Satchel Cook of Mattoon and Caitlyn Tinker of Watson

Tyler Johnson and Brandy Pontious, both of Dieterich

Sept. 20 — Jordan Haskenherm and Katie Ruholl, both of Teutopolis

Matthew Ferch and Kelsey Konrad, both of St. Louis

Sept. 23 — Kevin Stewart and Katie Mars, both of Beecher City

Justin Woodward and Sarah Farrar, both of Effingham

James Carpenter and Megan Randall, both of Mason

Sept. 24 — Jordan McGinnis of Altamont and Haley Wollerman of Bingham

Sept. 25 — Roman Adams and Madyson Martin, both of Charleston

Dillon Meier and Samantha Lowder, both of Beecher City

Jacob Trigleth and Destony Bell, both of Effngham

Kyle Althoff of Effingham and Lauren Workman of Teutopolis

Paul Hjort and Brittanie Bundy, both of Cerro Gordo

Dane Cannon and Jessica Miller, both of Watson

Sept. 30 — Kyle Willenborg of Teutopolis and Bailey Wenthe of Effingham

Tags

Recommended for you