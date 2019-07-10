The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of May and June:

May 3 — Jacob Tompkins and Haley Boley, both of Vandalia

May 9 — John Edwards and Kimberly Gutierrez, both of Altamont

Tanner Traub of Louisville and Megan Garbe of Dieterich

May 10 — Mitchell Berry of Evansville, Indiana, and Juie Boeker of Iuka

Brock Oberlink and Cassidy Rose, both of Brownstown

May 13 — Isaac Galvan of Urbana and Laura Brauer of Altamont

Lindsay Goeckner and Casey Garrison, both of Florissant, Missouri

Stephen Niemerg and Brittany Kaestner, both of Effingham

May 14 — Henry Zerrusen and Johanna Haywood, both of Troy

May 15 — Marcus Sheehan and Kaitlin Moore, both of Teutopolis

May 16 — Samuel Johnson and Ashley Wright, both of Effingham

May 17 — Carl Hoelscher of Effingham and Regina Calvert of Tower Hill

Jason Ruding and Sara Brinker, both of Altamont

May 22 — William Passalacqua and Joyce McDonald, both of Effingham

Connor Kabbes and Sophie Hoffman, both of Effingham

May 24 — Stacy Korando and Cassandra Bahling, both of Effingham

Scott Deters of Belleville, Wisconsin, and Hannah Wheeler, of Sullivan

Michael Jakubowski and Anjanet Casey, both of Effingham

May 28 — Jacob Bohnhoff of Dieterich and Faith Boerngen of Mason

John Adams of Mattoon and Vicky Farmer of Effingham

May 30 — Scott Kinkelaar and Sheena Reed, both of Effingham

Jacob Alumbaugh of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kieran Effner of Neoga

Dion Bartlett and Paige Miller, both of Effingham

Galindo Lopez and Nichole Hoover, both of Effingham

May 31 — Nathan Phillips and Jessica Tackitt, both of Clinton, Indiana

Aaron Walk and Victoria Stone, both of Flora

Brent Probst of Dieterich and Andrea Palac of Wheeler

Michael Henning and Brandy Young, both of Teutopolis

June 3 — Raven Jackson and Brooke Cox, both of Mattoon

June 7 — Matthew Burrow of Altamont and Lindsay Wagner of Montrose

Ryan Redmon and Shelby Baker, both of Lebanon

Paul Meiste of Western Springs and Angela Kepley of Brookfield

June 11 — Alan Mette of Montrose and Holly Goeckner of Dieterich

June 12 — Dyllan Rincker and Kaitlyn Sapp, both of Effingham

Keith Whitten and Aleta Robinson, both of Dieterich

James Reid and Haley Manship, both of Shelbyville

Christian Munoz and Brittney Reed, both of Effingham

June 13 — Clayton Summers and Alixandrie Cox, both of Flanagan

June 14 — Erik Meier and Micah Hill, both of Altamont

June 17 — Lee Althoff and Kelly Pitcher, both of Effingham

Joseph Flach and Emily Koester, both of Teutopolis

June 18 — John Shryock of Altamont and Nichole Leftwich of Effingham

Nicholas Koebele of Dieterich and Courtney Deters of Teutopolis

June 19 — Kyle Loy and Lauren Davis of Edgewood

June 21 — James Newburn and Phyllis Feldkamp, both of Altamont

June 23 — Juan Angel of Effingham and Viridiana Lopez of Jesus Maria, Mexico

June 27 — Jordan Gilland and Michelle Esker, both of San Diego

June 28 — Derek Nevins and April Lawrence, both of St. Elmo

