The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of May and June:
May 3 — Jacob Tompkins and Haley Boley, both of Vandalia
May 9 — John Edwards and Kimberly Gutierrez, both of Altamont
Tanner Traub of Louisville and Megan Garbe of Dieterich
May 10 — Mitchell Berry of Evansville, Indiana, and Juie Boeker of Iuka
Brock Oberlink and Cassidy Rose, both of Brownstown
May 13 — Isaac Galvan of Urbana and Laura Brauer of Altamont
Lindsay Goeckner and Casey Garrison, both of Florissant, Missouri
Stephen Niemerg and Brittany Kaestner, both of Effingham
May 14 — Henry Zerrusen and Johanna Haywood, both of Troy
May 15 — Marcus Sheehan and Kaitlin Moore, both of Teutopolis
May 16 — Samuel Johnson and Ashley Wright, both of Effingham
May 17 — Carl Hoelscher of Effingham and Regina Calvert of Tower Hill
Jason Ruding and Sara Brinker, both of Altamont
May 22 — William Passalacqua and Joyce McDonald, both of Effingham
Connor Kabbes and Sophie Hoffman, both of Effingham
May 24 — Stacy Korando and Cassandra Bahling, both of Effingham
Scott Deters of Belleville, Wisconsin, and Hannah Wheeler, of Sullivan
Michael Jakubowski and Anjanet Casey, both of Effingham
May 28 — Jacob Bohnhoff of Dieterich and Faith Boerngen of Mason
John Adams of Mattoon and Vicky Farmer of Effingham
May 30 — Scott Kinkelaar and Sheena Reed, both of Effingham
Jacob Alumbaugh of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kieran Effner of Neoga
Dion Bartlett and Paige Miller, both of Effingham
Galindo Lopez and Nichole Hoover, both of Effingham
May 31 — Nathan Phillips and Jessica Tackitt, both of Clinton, Indiana
Aaron Walk and Victoria Stone, both of Flora
Brent Probst of Dieterich and Andrea Palac of Wheeler
Michael Henning and Brandy Young, both of Teutopolis
June 3 — Raven Jackson and Brooke Cox, both of Mattoon
June 7 — Matthew Burrow of Altamont and Lindsay Wagner of Montrose
Ryan Redmon and Shelby Baker, both of Lebanon
Paul Meiste of Western Springs and Angela Kepley of Brookfield
June 11 — Alan Mette of Montrose and Holly Goeckner of Dieterich
June 12 — Dyllan Rincker and Kaitlyn Sapp, both of Effingham
Keith Whitten and Aleta Robinson, both of Dieterich
James Reid and Haley Manship, both of Shelbyville
Christian Munoz and Brittney Reed, both of Effingham
June 13 — Clayton Summers and Alixandrie Cox, both of Flanagan
June 14 — Erik Meier and Micah Hill, both of Altamont
June 17 — Lee Althoff and Kelly Pitcher, both of Effingham
Joseph Flach and Emily Koester, both of Teutopolis
June 18 — John Shryock of Altamont and Nichole Leftwich of Effingham
Nicholas Koebele of Dieterich and Courtney Deters of Teutopolis
June 19 — Kyle Loy and Lauren Davis of Edgewood
June 21 — James Newburn and Phyllis Feldkamp, both of Altamont
June 23 — Juan Angel of Effingham and Viridiana Lopez of Jesus Maria, Mexico
June 27 — Jordan Gilland and Michelle Esker, both of San Diego
June 28 — Derek Nevins and April Lawrence, both of St. Elmo
