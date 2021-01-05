The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of October, November and December.
Oct. 1 — Marcus Moomaw and Jaden Zumbahlen, both of Teutopolis
Anthony Milata and Taylor Haneline, both of Neoga
Matthew Gibson and Nikki Kruger, both of Effingham
Oct. 2 — Kaleb Pruemer and Daley Schwengel, both of Shelbyville
Kevin Golden and Ashley Smith, both of Altamont
Devin Neibarger and Jordan Bain, both of Paris
Oct. 5 — David Cook and Samantha Hutcherson, both of Kansas
Oct. 6 — Jeffrey Reeves and Sarah Hurst, both of Toledo
Oct. 7 — Niklas Nidey and Cole Hosselton, both of Altamont
Jason Schlanser and Amie Michels, both of Effingham
Mitchell Friese and Christiana Quance, both of Effingham
Oct. 8 — Chester Hamrick of Paw Paw, Michigan, and Michelle Webster of Iuka
Oct. 9 — Justin Boley and Jennifer Brummer, both of Altamont
Dakota Leasher of Mason and Jessica Watson of Neoga
Oct. 13 — Logan Lanning and Alexis Torbeck, both of Vandalia
Alec Loy and Melinda Hoss, both of Effingham
Oct. 14 — Jamie Lidster and Amanda Freeman, both of Effingham
Troy Sparrow and Sheila Sparrow, both of Shumway
Benjamin Emmerich of Wheeler and Mary Westendorf of Dieterich
Oct. 15 — William Leasher and Susan Mellendorf, both of Toledo
Oct. 16 — Joshua Bobbitt and Naomi Klitzing, both of Altamont
Oct. 20 — Michael Vogt and Lauren Hoekstra, both of Effingham
Brant Houghton and Brittany Brush, both of of Mason
Oct. 21 — Isaac Kramer of Strasburg and Mariah Riley of Shumway
Oct. 23 — Blake Tegeler and Lacy Ludwig of Effingham
Angel Velazquez and Lisa McKelvey, both of Effingham
Cassidy Arnold of St. Elmo and Ashton Agney of Shelbyville
Oct. 26 — Cameron Finney and Jennifer Barnes, both of Neoga
Oct. 27 — Brock Wilkinson and Elizabeth Mesnard, both of Effingham
Oct. 29 — Christopher Brabson of Altamont and Madison Lilly of Effingham
Oct. 30 — Karena Colunga and Barbara McGuire, both of Effingham
Sean Curtiss and Tracy Repp, both of Effingham
Nov. 6 — Garrett Sparks and Hannah Robinson, both of Normal
Nov. 9 — Scott Holste and Dottie Shaw, both of Altamont
Joshua Flood of Toledo and Kory Kowalski of Effingham
Nov. 10 — Payton Bushue and Makaela Kingery, both of Effingham
Nov. 12 — John Leonard of Mattoon and Tammy Hampton of Effingham
Nov. 16 — David Cruthis of Greenville and Rachel Thompson of Carlyle
Nov. 18 — Trey Dasenbrock and Lara Zerrusen, both of Teutopolis
Nov. 23 — Chet Pierce and Pamela Heiser, both of Effingham
Matthew Wohltman and Jaclyn Steppe, both of Effingham
Nov. 30 — Dravien Gray and Jasmine Higgins, both of Altamont
Kyle Light and Caitlin Gregory, both of Neoga
Dec. 1 — Nicholas Kreke and Haley Giles, both of Teutopolis
Dec. 8 — Zachary Miller and Bayli Crain, both of Effingham
Dec. 9 — Roger Morrison and Claudia Moran, both of Effingham
Dec. 10 — Mathew McWhorter and Dawn Erickson, both of Effingham
Dec. 15 — Mario Martinez and Santa Martinez, both of Effingham
Danny Tapia and Alissa Jamison, both of Bridgeview
Ryan Buenerkemper and Alexis Niebrugge, both of Dieterich
Dec. 17 — Hayden Esker and Elizabeth Purcell, both of Springfield
Dec. 21 — Trenton Frey and Michaela Zumbahlen, both of Effingham
Dec. 22 — Ethan Lee of New Milford, New Jersey, and Lauren Viverito of Effingham
Dec. 30 — Ethan Fulk of Effingham and Emily Wheeler of Edgewood
Nicholas McDowell and Lara Nelson, both of Effingham
