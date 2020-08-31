The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of June and July:

June 5 — Richard McBride of Princeville and Gelinda Whipple of Edgewood

Jeremy McBride and Ashley Kyle, both of Watson

June 8 — Roger Holland and Linda Roedl, both of Altamont

Douglas Repking of Effingham and Jennifer Hayden of Savoy

June 9 — David Sidwell and Kelly Lohman, both of Effingham

June 16 — Ryan Meinhart of Wheeler and Amy Zumbahlen of Effingham

June 17 — Kenneth Howell and Jennifer Brown, both of Beecher City

Jacob Stone and Shelby Wendling, both of Newton

June 18 — Christopher Bohnhoff and Emily Heinz, both of Effingham

June 25 — Timothy Cook and Victoria Bernahl, both of Edgewood

July 1 — Ronnie Robison and Kathleen Trimble, both of Shumway

July 2 — Henry Waldhoff of Dieterich and Krista Zerrusen of Effingham

Charles Gillette of Morton and Lynn Holmes of Saratoga Springs, New York

Rusty Rich and Mendy Lorton, both of Effingham

July 6 — Reyna Weikert and Taylor Kollmann, both of Altamont

July 8 — Jay Wallace and Marcy Jones, both of Teutopolis

July 13 — Joshua Donald and Taylor Wilcox, both of Effingham

July 15 — Lawson Britton and Erica Clifton, both of Louisville

Jay Kowalski and Anna Mitchell, both of Effingham

Luke Jansen and Jennifer Walters, both of St. Louis

July 16 — Devin Logsdon and Monica Taylor, both of Effingham

July 17 — Alex Steppe of Effingham and Grace Ziegler of Altamont

Brandon Barringer and Beth Tyler, both of Dieterich

Phillip Knight of Decatur and Abigail Barnhart of Effingham

July 22 — Braiden Roedl of St. Elmo and Makenna Wilkerson of Salem

July 23 — Thomas Goldstein and Jaqueline Dowdy, both of Effingham

Garrett Ziegler and Allie Hoover, both of Arlington, Virginia

July 24 — Ryan Webb and Britany Bell, both of Effingham

Jordan Roepke and Meagan Stuckey, both of Effingham

Phillip Fuesting and Julie Hoelscher, both of Effingham

July 27 — James Gardewine and Stephanie Leftwich, both of Effingham

July 28 — Travis Wendt of Sigel and Jennifer Vahling of Teutopolis

Dakota Koester and Taylor Copper, both of Altamont

Aaron Niebrugge of Neoga and Jodi Zacha of Dieterich

July 29 —Jacob Hoelscher and Brittany Mersman, both of Teutopolis

Gurkan Akalin and Anastasia Fedorus, both of Effingham

July 30 — Nickolas Pals of Effingham and Jayme Dasenbrock of Dieterich

July 31 — Ryan Vogel and Jenna Kreke, both of Effingham

Brett Repking and Victria Trybull, both of Effingham

Brock Sandschafer of Teutopolis and Brittney Beckman of Dieterich