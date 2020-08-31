The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of June and July:
June 5 — Richard McBride of Princeville and Gelinda Whipple of Edgewood
Jeremy McBride and Ashley Kyle, both of Watson
June 8 — Roger Holland and Linda Roedl, both of Altamont
Douglas Repking of Effingham and Jennifer Hayden of Savoy
June 9 — David Sidwell and Kelly Lohman, both of Effingham
June 16 — Ryan Meinhart of Wheeler and Amy Zumbahlen of Effingham
June 17 — Kenneth Howell and Jennifer Brown, both of Beecher City
Jacob Stone and Shelby Wendling, both of Newton
June 18 — Christopher Bohnhoff and Emily Heinz, both of Effingham
June 25 — Timothy Cook and Victoria Bernahl, both of Edgewood
July 1 — Ronnie Robison and Kathleen Trimble, both of Shumway
July 2 — Henry Waldhoff of Dieterich and Krista Zerrusen of Effingham
Charles Gillette of Morton and Lynn Holmes of Saratoga Springs, New York
Rusty Rich and Mendy Lorton, both of Effingham
July 6 — Reyna Weikert and Taylor Kollmann, both of Altamont
July 8 — Jay Wallace and Marcy Jones, both of Teutopolis
July 13 — Joshua Donald and Taylor Wilcox, both of Effingham
July 15 — Lawson Britton and Erica Clifton, both of Louisville
Jay Kowalski and Anna Mitchell, both of Effingham
Luke Jansen and Jennifer Walters, both of St. Louis
July 16 — Devin Logsdon and Monica Taylor, both of Effingham
July 17 — Alex Steppe of Effingham and Grace Ziegler of Altamont
Brandon Barringer and Beth Tyler, both of Dieterich
Phillip Knight of Decatur and Abigail Barnhart of Effingham
July 22 — Braiden Roedl of St. Elmo and Makenna Wilkerson of Salem
July 23 — Thomas Goldstein and Jaqueline Dowdy, both of Effingham
Garrett Ziegler and Allie Hoover, both of Arlington, Virginia
July 24 — Ryan Webb and Britany Bell, both of Effingham
Jordan Roepke and Meagan Stuckey, both of Effingham
Phillip Fuesting and Julie Hoelscher, both of Effingham
July 27 — James Gardewine and Stephanie Leftwich, both of Effingham
July 28 — Travis Wendt of Sigel and Jennifer Vahling of Teutopolis
Dakota Koester and Taylor Copper, both of Altamont
Aaron Niebrugge of Neoga and Jodi Zacha of Dieterich
July 29 —Jacob Hoelscher and Brittany Mersman, both of Teutopolis
Gurkan Akalin and Anastasia Fedorus, both of Effingham
July 30 — Nickolas Pals of Effingham and Jayme Dasenbrock of Dieterich
July 31 — Ryan Vogel and Jenna Kreke, both of Effingham
Brett Repking and Victria Trybull, both of Effingham
Brock Sandschafer of Teutopolis and Brittney Beckman of Dieterich
