The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the month of September.

Sept. 1 — Thomas Saunders and Mikayla Altgilbers, both of Effingham

Sept. 3 — Nicholas Metzger and Austyn Krueger, both of Bartlett

Garrett Bartels and Grace Camp, both of St. Elmo

Sept. 8 — Loren Wharton and Stacy Stuckey, both of Mason

Sept. 9 — Garrett Pinter and Stephaney McBride, both of Effingham

Sept. 10 — John Kortte and Kayla Miller, both of Effingham

Andrew Lagerhausen and Jessica Maxheimer, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa

Sept. 13 — Aaron Ramsey and Taylor Will, both of Mattoon

Cody Notzke of Effingham and Bailey Marten of Altamont

Sept. 14 — Caleb Pforr of Charleston and Mackenzie Banning of Mason

Sept. 15 — Billy Cripe Jr. of Altamont and Shawna Mitchell of Farina

Dylan Spencer and Deveraux Schackmann, both of Charleston

Sept. 16 — Derek Miller of Montrose and Amanda Zumbahlen of Effingham

James Cain and Kierstyn Simmons, both of Edgewood

Sept. 17 — Kyle Blievernicht and Ashley Hemmen, both of Teutopolis

Brock Workman and Kelsey Guyer, both of Neoga

Tyler Campbell and Margret Zerrusen, both of Dieterich

Sept. 21 — Ryan Koester and Christa Hayes, both of Effingham

Sept. 22 — Robert Pendlay and Shannon Neal, both of Watson

Tanner Austin and Sarah Kuhn, both of Casey

Sept. 23 — Cody Gephart and Brianna Aldridge, both of Olney

Sept. 24 — Brandon Willis and Carmen Gobble Barger, both of Urbana

Kyle Koester of Flora and Kylie Newlin of Calhoun

Bo Blievernicht and Alexandria Finn, both of Mattoon

Sept. 27 — Dawson Higgs and Hayley Hassebrock, both of Mason

Robert Lee and Courtney Musillami, both of Mattoon

Irving Cohen of Effingham and Tina Spencer of Dieterich

Jeremiah Rowe and Victoria Raguso, both of Effingham

Mark Mammoser and Whitley Brandenburg, both of Altamont

Bret Lange and Kacie Legg, both of Mason

Sept. 29 — Thaddeus Geagley and Karyn Norris, both of Teutopolis

Jarod Lin and Sarah Nelson, both of Dieterich

Sept. 30 — Darren Haynes of Hume and Josette Dial of Shelbyville

Kyle Spour and Jeffrey Street, both of St. Louis

Douglas Bain and Megan Carey, both of Montrose

Trending Video