The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the month of September.
Sept. 1 — Thomas Saunders and Mikayla Altgilbers, both of Effingham
Sept. 3 — Nicholas Metzger and Austyn Krueger, both of Bartlett
Garrett Bartels and Grace Camp, both of St. Elmo
Sept. 8 — Loren Wharton and Stacy Stuckey, both of Mason
Sept. 9 — Garrett Pinter and Stephaney McBride, both of Effingham
Sept. 10 — John Kortte and Kayla Miller, both of Effingham
Andrew Lagerhausen and Jessica Maxheimer, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa
Sept. 13 — Aaron Ramsey and Taylor Will, both of Mattoon
Cody Notzke of Effingham and Bailey Marten of Altamont
Sept. 14 — Caleb Pforr of Charleston and Mackenzie Banning of Mason
Sept. 15 — Billy Cripe Jr. of Altamont and Shawna Mitchell of Farina
Dylan Spencer and Deveraux Schackmann, both of Charleston
Sept. 16 — Derek Miller of Montrose and Amanda Zumbahlen of Effingham
James Cain and Kierstyn Simmons, both of Edgewood
Sept. 17 — Kyle Blievernicht and Ashley Hemmen, both of Teutopolis
Brock Workman and Kelsey Guyer, both of Neoga
Tyler Campbell and Margret Zerrusen, both of Dieterich
Sept. 21 — Ryan Koester and Christa Hayes, both of Effingham
Sept. 22 — Robert Pendlay and Shannon Neal, both of Watson
Tanner Austin and Sarah Kuhn, both of Casey
Sept. 23 — Cody Gephart and Brianna Aldridge, both of Olney
Sept. 24 — Brandon Willis and Carmen Gobble Barger, both of Urbana
Kyle Koester of Flora and Kylie Newlin of Calhoun
Bo Blievernicht and Alexandria Finn, both of Mattoon
Sept. 27 — Dawson Higgs and Hayley Hassebrock, both of Mason
Robert Lee and Courtney Musillami, both of Mattoon
Irving Cohen of Effingham and Tina Spencer of Dieterich
Jeremiah Rowe and Victoria Raguso, both of Effingham
Mark Mammoser and Whitley Brandenburg, both of Altamont
Bret Lange and Kacie Legg, both of Mason
Sept. 29 — Thaddeus Geagley and Karyn Norris, both of Teutopolis
Jarod Lin and Sarah Nelson, both of Dieterich
Sept. 30 — Darren Haynes of Hume and Josette Dial of Shelbyville
Kyle Spour and Jeffrey Street, both of St. Louis
Douglas Bain and Megan Carey, both of Montrose
