The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of January, February and March.
Jan. 4 — Dylan Tabbert and Natalie Summers, both of Mode
Jan. 5 — Blake Koerner of Effingham and Michelle Weber of Teutopolis
Jan. 7 — John Monk and Elizabeth Rhodabarger, both of Effingham
Mitchell McMahon of Teutopolis and Sydney Higgs of Effingham
Jan. 8 — Billy Gillespie and Tiffany Grubaugh, both of Altamont
Craig Willenborg and Rebecca McIntire, both of Effingham
Jan. 12 — Nixon Month Castaneda and Rocio Chavez Real, both of Champaign
Jan. 14 — Jonathon Baker and Scenna Lybarger, both of Effingham
Jan. 15 — Jose Bonilla Garcia and Graciela Cisneros Abascal, both of Effingham
Jan. 19 — John Root and Tamara Boerngen, both of Effingham
Jan. 21 — Jeremy Dhom and Sharlina Herboth, both of Teutopolis
Jan. 26 — Daniel Headley and Emily Harrell, both of Alma
Feb. 11 — Scott Wharton of Mason and Jo Ellen Logue of Greenville
Feb. 12 — Steven Steinke and Merrika Bickler, both of Teutopolis
Feb. 23 — Dylan Van Matre and Samantha Schneider, both of Effingham
March 5 — Allen Wolff of Altamont and Doris Matheny of Farina
Alex Baumgarten and Cassandra Logsdon, both of Effingham
Hunter Bryan of Fairfield and Nichele Vaughn of Charleston
March 11 — Adam Karnes and Teri Henson, both of Dieterich
Darvell Whitehead and Kelsey Florida, both of Effingham
March 12 — Rex Goodwin III and Callie Vogt, both of Watson
Michael Sarver of Effingham and Nechelle McClellan of Montrose
March 16 — Matthew Higgs and Sadie Mahaffey, both of Effingham
March 17 — Braden Clark and McKennzie Reisner, both of Sullivan
March 19 — Joshua Funneman and Shelby Koenig, both of Lockport
March 24 — Gary Cameron and Amy Hotarek, both of Effingham
Matthew Hecht and Brianna McDaniel, both of Effingham
March 26 — Joel Hasselbring and Jade Shryock, both of Newton
Cody Sarver and Alyssa Connors, both of Effingham
