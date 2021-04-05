The following marriage licenses were issued in Effingham County during the months of January, February and March.

Jan. 4 — Dylan Tabbert and Natalie Summers, both of Mode

Jan. 5 — Blake Koerner of Effingham and Michelle Weber of Teutopolis

Jan. 7 — John Monk and Elizabeth Rhodabarger, both of Effingham

Mitchell McMahon of Teutopolis and Sydney Higgs of Effingham

Jan. 8 — Billy Gillespie and Tiffany Grubaugh, both of Altamont

Craig Willenborg and Rebecca McIntire, both of Effingham

Jan. 12 — Nixon Month Castaneda and Rocio Chavez Real, both of Champaign

Jan. 14 — Jonathon Baker and Scenna Lybarger, both of Effingham

Jan. 15 — Jose Bonilla Garcia and Graciela Cisneros Abascal, both of Effingham

Jan. 19 — John Root and Tamara Boerngen, both of Effingham

Jan. 21 — Jeremy Dhom and Sharlina Herboth, both of Teutopolis

Jan. 26 — Daniel Headley and Emily Harrell, both of Alma

Feb. 11 — Scott Wharton of Mason and Jo Ellen Logue of Greenville

Feb. 12 — Steven Steinke and Merrika Bickler, both of Teutopolis

Feb. 23 — Dylan Van Matre and Samantha Schneider, both of Effingham

March 5 — Allen Wolff of Altamont and Doris Matheny of Farina

Alex Baumgarten and Cassandra Logsdon, both of Effingham

Hunter Bryan of Fairfield and Nichele Vaughn of Charleston

March 11 — Adam Karnes and Teri Henson, both of Dieterich

Darvell Whitehead and Kelsey Florida, both of Effingham

March 12 — Rex Goodwin III and Callie Vogt, both of Watson

Michael Sarver of Effingham and Nechelle McClellan of Montrose

March 16 — Matthew Higgs and Sadie Mahaffey, both of Effingham

March 17 — Braden Clark and McKennzie Reisner, both of Sullivan

March 19 — Joshua Funneman and Shelby Koenig, both of Lockport

March 24 — Gary Cameron and Amy Hotarek, both of Effingham

Matthew Hecht and Brianna McDaniel, both of Effingham

March 26 — Joel Hasselbring and Jade Shryock, both of Newton

Cody Sarver and Alyssa Connors, both of Effingham

