Marketing director talks about EPC at Rotary

Kim Jansen was Tourism Director for the City of Effingham for several years. Jansen has taken that experience and applied it to her new role as Marketing Director at the EPC.
This year, the EPC will be rolling out a new look with a new logo, website (launching at 6 p.m. July 22) and new brochures. On July 22, the EPC will be celebrating its 10th season with a preview of events. New season brochures and presale tickets will be available on July 23 with public sales opening on Aug. 5.
Having the EPC in Effingham has not only helped the growth and economy of the city but has also been a great tool for youth in the area and local performing arts programs. Every year, the EPC supports the youth with a weeklong Theatre Camp for all ages. This year the youth camp worked on a production of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," as well as a production of "Zanado!"
Three Chicks and a Stage also provide several plays throughout the year to be enjoyed by the community.
Jansen touched on some of the upcoming shows for the next season that include Casting Crowns, Tesla, 10th Avenue North, The Rocketman Show, Larry the Cable Guy, and more continue to be added. For more details visit www.epc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.