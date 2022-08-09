Hickory Point Bank announced that Mark Winkler has been named Real Estate Broker for the South Central Illinois region.
“Mark’s knowledge of the ag sector will provide great value to our clients as we continue to expand geographically,” said Dale Kellermann, Senior Vice President, First Illinois Ag Group.
Winkler is a licensed State of Illinois Real Estate Broker, with over 30 years of experience in agriculture seed sales and over five years as a crop specialist. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree in Agri-Business Economics (ABE).
Winkler has previously served on the Kaskaskia College Agriculture Advisory Board, and as Lay Leader of Highland Hope UMC. Winkler and his wife, Carolyn, have two grown children and recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
