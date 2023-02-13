Mark Dougherty celebrates 50th anniversary with Peoples State Bank

On Jan. 29, 1973, Mark Dougherty began his career at Peoples State Bank. Mark served many different roles at the bank during his first 13 years and in 1986 was promoted to Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. He served in this role full time until his retirement from the bank in January 2014.
Mark was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1986 and continues to serve the bank and shareholders in that capacity. Mark is responsible for introducing loan processes and procedures at Peoples State Bank that have had a significant impact on earnings and credit quality over the last 50 years. Many of these policies are still in place today and will continue to influence the direction and success of the lending program for many years to come.
Although retired from his day-to-day responsibilities as an employee of the bank, Mark still serves on the Board of Directors. Prior to the January board meeting, Mark’s family made a surprise appearance and the bank directors and officers presented Mark with a gift and plaque commemorating his accomplishment. Mark and his wife, Debby, reside in Newton. They have two sons, Jordan (Lindsey) and Collin (Linda Logan), and two grandchildren.
“Mark’s influence on the bank and his contributions to our organization over his 50-year career are tremendous,” said Stacy Moore, Peoples State Bank President. “Mark plans to retire from the board in 2024 and although he has certainly earned it, we are not looking forward to that day.”
Former Bank President/CEO and current Board Chairman Greg Ikemire recognized Mark for his unwavering commitment over the last 50 years.
“Mark’s impact on the bank’s entire loan procedures, underwriting standards and policies is immeasurable,” Greg said. “Many of those measures were implemented well ahead of industry and Federal mandates and have been a huge contributor to our success over the last 50 years.”
