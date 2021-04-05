Mark Cullen named to NGFA board

Mark Cullen, Senior Vice President of Feed and Livestock for The Equity, Effingham, was selected to serve three-year term on The National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) Board of Directors.
NGFA distributed a ballot on March 15 to member companies eligible to vote (active and affiliated association members) for the election of NGFA’s Board of Directors and industry officers and the ratification of amendments to NGFA’s Bylaws, Trade Rules and Arbitration Rules. Ballots were due on March 26.
NGFA, established in 1896, consists of more than 1,000 grain, feed, processing, exporting and other grain-related companies that operate more than 7,000 facilities and handle more than 70 percent of all U.S. grains and oilseeds. Its membership includes grain elevators; feed and feed ingredient manufacturers; biofuels companies; grain and oilseed processors and millers; exporters; livestock and poultry integrators; and associated firms that provide goods and services to the nation’s grain, feed and processing industry. NGFA also consists of 33 affiliated State and Regional Grain and Feed Associations, and NGFA is co-located and has a strategic alliance with North American Export Grain Association, and a strategic alliance with Pet Food Institute.
