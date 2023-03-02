This March, the American Red Cross is honoring community heroes — who make its mission possible — during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Greater St. Louis and Eastern Missouri rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Beth Elders, executive director, Red Cross of Greater St. Louis and Eastern Missouri. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small in the U.S.
Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. If you are in need of a working smoke alarm, visit www.redcross.org/SmokeAlarmMO.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. Five winners will be chosen.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
March 17 — 1-5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Louisville
March 13 — 2-6 p.m., North Clay Elementary, Route 45 South
March 27 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
March 29 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Effingham
March 3 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
March 4 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 7 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 8 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 9 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 11 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 14 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 15 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 16 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 18 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 21 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 22 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 23 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 25 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 28 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
March 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
March 30 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Teutopolis
March 7 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Watson
March 8 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Watson Civic Center, 102 Jackson St.
Brownstown
March 15 — 2-6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 460 W. South St.
Newton
March 27 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
