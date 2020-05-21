Many Memorial Day events canceled

Effingham American Legion Post 120 Color Guard Member Joe Pontious, left and Larry Wente, right, stand at present arms during the Memorial Day Ceremonies in 2018 at Oakridge Cemetery in Effingham.

Most Memorial Day ceremonies have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that places restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one place.

ALTAMONT

The Altamont City Council said this year’s traditional Memorial Day parade and military ceremony at Union Cemetery scheduled for May 25 are both canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members issued a statement inviting churches to ring their bells in lieu of the traditional Memorial Day parade. The council’s invitation to churches encourages them to ring their church bells at the traditional start time of the Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. on May 25.

Council members said Masonic Lodge 533, which traditionally hosts the Memorial Day parade, received a directive from the Grand Lodge of Illinois telling them to cancel special events and meetings during the month of May.

Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 decided to not host its annual Memorial Day military service at Union Cemetery this year, stating there was a public safety issue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. VFW Post 7676 is planning to display American Flags at Union and St. Clare cemeteries.

Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 will place flags at the graves of fallen veterans.

In a press release statement, the Altamont City Council said, “On this Decoration Day, residents and businesses are called to join in displaying red, white and blue ribbons, streamers, etc. in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

DIETERICH

The traditional American Legion Post 628 Memorial Day services were canceled. However, volunteers will have flags on display from Virginia Street to the Dieterich Community Veterans Memorial.

EDGEWOOD

Keeler-Adams American Legion Post 1168 is not having a ceremony this year due to COVID-19. The next scheduled Legion ceremony is Veterans Day in November.

FARINA

There will be no Memorial Day service this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of Farina American Legion Post 411 will have flags on display.

FUNKHOUSER

Laura Janis and Paul Field have placed 250 American flags on veterans’ graves at Arborcrest Memorial Park in their honor for Memorial Day. Arborcrest Memorial Park is located west of Funkhouser on U.S. Route 40. The tradition of placing flags on veterans graves at Arborcrest started over 20 years ago by the late Lowell and Joyce Miller.

Montrose

The annual Memorial Day service at Island Creek Cemetery, located in Grove Township in rural Montrose, is canceled.

ST. ELMO

Weakly-Rowland American Legion Post 420 is having an abbreviated service at noon on Monday, May 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to hold a full Memorial Day service. There will be a flag raising, laying of the wreath, 21-gun salute and taps at the Veterans Memorial.

Anyone planning to attend should stay in their cars in the parking lot during the ceremony.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

