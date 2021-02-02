Every day, more children in Illinois are diagnosed with critical illnesses that would qualify them for Make-A-Wish. More than 100 wish children in Illinois are waiting for volunteers to help grant their wishes.
Wishes are happening now, and volunteers are needed in most Illinois communities to work with families in safely distanced ways following local, state and CDC guidelines. Volunteers bilingual in Spanish and English are especially needed. To become a volunteer, the first step is to attend a Volunteer Information Webinar. Sign up at https://wish.org/illinois/our-events.
Brian Vasquez has found being a Make-A-Wish volunteer for the last few years inspiring, helping him to appreciate the good things in his life.
“I have three healthy kids and as I read stories about what wish kids have overcome, I knew I could help,” Brian said. “I’m a fairly upbeat and positive person, so the thought of being able to put a smile on kids' faces and provide hope was appealing to me.”
While travel wishes have been postponed, many other wishes continue to be granted. Wish granting volunteers work in teams of two to help a child discover the heart of their wish and, with support from Make-A-Wish staff, grant a life-changing wish with everlasting impact.
All Make-A-Wish volunteers must be over 21; complete an application, reference and background check; and attend a brief online training to begin granting wishes. For more information, contact talent@illinois.wish.org.
