Effingham – Magoo & Associates LLC announced that Tristan Myers will be joining Magoo & Associates as their new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective July 3, 2023.
Tristan will be joining Magoo & Associates from the Illinois Department of Transportation, IT Operations. Within his new capacity, Tristan will oversee all internal and external cyber security operations and services as global cyber security demands increase.
Additionally, Tristan’s training and experience will enhance downstate Illinois and Indiana security operations and oversight.
• Master’s of Science in Cybersecurity
• Master’s of Science in Information Security Engineering, SANS, 2021-Present
• Supervisory IT Specialist, Department of Defense
• Numerous Advanced Cybersecurity Certifications
• Top-In-Class Cyber Competitions
• NSA (National Security Agency) Codebreaker Challenge
• NetWars Tournament of Champions
• National Cyber League Competition
• National Cyber League Team Competition (3 years running)
“Cybersecurity is a business risk that all organizations and industries must address, regardless of size or public/private sector. I look forward to helping mitigate this risk while minimizing the threat surface of our partners.” says Tristan. “As the Chief Information Security Office with Magoo, I will oversee all security operations within an environment of proven professionals.”
“Tristan brings a wealth of training, capabilities, and relationships to enhance cyber security operations internally, and across all of our partners,” says John Maguire, Executive Manager at Magoo & Associates. “By adding a dedicated and trained CISO, Magoo continues to set information technology standards in South Central Illinois and Indiana.”
