Maggie Meylor joins Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation staff

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation welcomes Maggie Meylor to the full-time staff of the regional philanthropic organization.
Maggie joined the Community Foundation staff in June 2019 as Grants Administrator and is responsible for the overall grants administration from pre-application to project evaluations. She serves as the first line of communication to grantees as a liaison between the Community Foundation and its constituencies.
Maggie, an energetic and highly organized professional, comes to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation with a strong background in office management, accounting and hospitality. Her skill set includes accounting/payroll, event management, customer relations, Microsoft Office and office administration development.
Maggie has taken several business development classes and stays current with business best practices. She is active in her community, participating in 100+ Women Who Care Effingham County, serving at her church, leading personal development classes in her home, mentoring, and bookkeeping for Effingham Area Animal Rescue.
“Maggie’s passion for people and making a difference is evident in all that she does,” comments Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. “She is a great addition to our team and will help us increase our impact throughout the region by ensuring our grants are doing the most good for the people and places of southeastern Illinois.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 140 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.